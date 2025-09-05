FuTopia 2025: Where music, wellness, creativity and eco-culture meet in Zanzibar

This past weekend, the coastal eco-city of Fumba Town came alive as it hosted FuTopia Festival 2025, a three-day celebration of music, wellness, art, and sustainability from Friday, August 29, to Sunday, August 31.

Nestled on Zanzibar’s Fumba Peninsula, Fumba Town is celebrated for its sustainable design, modern seaside living, and community-focused vision.

Over the festival weekend, the township transformed into a living canvas where culture, creativity, and eco-consciousness converged in a family-friendly environment.

Unlike Sauti za Busara, FuTopia offered a multi-sensory experience where music sat alongside wellness workshops, interactive art, local entrepreneurship, and hands-on cultural activities.

“FuTopia is what you wish your tomorrow to be, it’s a dream of something you truly desire. It’s a collective vision of how we can see our future,” says Zakialulu, FuTopia’s Project Lead.

“Most festivals in Tanzania focus only on music, but FuTopia creates space for learning, self-transformation, and even opportunities for new income. We designed an experience that’s immersive, meaningful, and fun for everyone.”

Music remained at the heart of FuTopia.

Festival-goers enjoyed performances from Bensoul (Kenya), Rosa Ree, Damian Soul, Wamoto Music, Humphrey Mubba, Warriors of the East, the all-female Uwaridi Band, Tryphon Evarist, DJ KCM, and many more.

From Zanzibari taarab to Afrobeat, reggae, and global fusion sounds, the Main Stage became a hub of late-night celebrations that kept attendees dancing until the early hours.

“This is about more than just performances,” Zakialulu adds. “It’s about giving artists a platform to experiment, collaborate, and connect with audiences who are open to discovering new sounds and ideas.”

Exploring FuTopia’s unique zones The festival grounds were divided into themed zones, each offering distinct experiences.

Afya Zone, Asili Games Zone, dedicated to reviving traditional Zanzibari games such as Bao, Dhumna, and Karata. Eco Village Zone featuring workshops on upcycling, eco-fashion, and interactive environmental activities.

Kwetu Kwenu Market, and the food art street zone, culinary artistry met cultural storytelling. And Kids Zone, a hub of STEM activities, reading circles, and interactive play, sparking curiosity and creativity in younger festival-goers.

While comparisons to Sauti za Busara were inevitable, FuTopia’s Production Lead, Journey Ramadhan, explains that the festival is a complementary addition rather than a replacement.

“Busara has been a cornerstone of Zanzibar’s cultural scene for 22 years, and it’s still going strong. FuTopia is a new journey, an opportunity to expand the scope of what a festival can be,” he says.

Lorenza Herrmann, CEO of Busara Promotions, highlights FuTopia’s role in amplifying Zanzibar’s global reputation.

“Zanzibar has recently been recognised as the Best Island for Festivals and the Best Island for Tourism. FuTopia continues this path, attracting international visitors even in its first edition,” she shares

Adding that beyond cultural enrichment, festivals like this contribute meaningfully to Zanzibar’s economy and global profile.

A celebration of culture, creativity, and community. The festival’s name, FuTopia, reflects a vision of a “future utopia”, inspired by Fumba Town’s commitment to green living, community, and innovation.

Attendees experienced a rich blend of music, art, food, and meaningful connections through live painting, storytelling, wellness sessions, and hands-on workshops.

Sustainability and cultural heritage were central to the festival’s identity.