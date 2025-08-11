Beauty at a cost: Inside the unsafe practices of informal nail salons in Dar es Salaam and beyond

In the heart of Dar es Salaam’s bustling slums, a quiet revolution in beauty has been unfolding. Informal nail bars—tiny, often makeshift structures—have become hotspots for women seeking affordable manicures, pedicures, and nail art.

For as little as Sh 3,000, clients can leave with nail care services such as colour removal, a glossy gel set, creative acrylic extensions, or neatly painted toes.

In communities where professional salons are a luxury, these informal nail techs are redefining access to beauty.

“I started this work in 2020 and learned how to apply nail polish at a regular nail saloon here in Dar es Salaam,” shares 22-year-old Yesse. “I then opened a nail booth because I love this job.”

Another nail technician, 23-year-old Kastiko says: “I learned nail work in Kigoma, but I’ve improved my skills here in Dar es Salaam. It’s been eight months since I started doing this work and I enjoy working here. It’s a place that brings me income. This is a job that any young person with a small capital can start and it bears fruit.”

19-year-old Steward is also a nail technician in Tabata who says: “This place is small, but it gives me a lot of freedom to work. It gives me an income to help me pay rent, I eat, and I buy clothes with the money I earn.”

Affordable glamour, empowering incomes

The rise of informal nail bars has provided a source of income for many young women and men who have turned their creativity into a livelihood.

With minimal start-up costs—a few polishes, a UV lamp, and some brushes—many set up shop on porches, under tarps, or in shared market spaces.

The demand is steady, driven by a generation that values self-expression and grooming, even when finances are tight.

However, this growing trend also hides a less glamorous truth.





Health risks in the name of beauty

Many of these nail bars operate without proper ventilation, lighting, or sanitation protocols.

With no regulatory oversight, reused towels, unsterilised tools, and mould-lined walls are commonplace.

Many nail techs work for hours in poorly lit, poorly aired rooms, surrounded by nail dust, chemical fumes, and gel polish odours—all without masks or gloves.

“I would say fungal infection is definitely going to be an issue when service providers don't wear gloves and an infected person comes in for service. Likewise if the service provider has open wound, cuts or scratches, they could pass on an infection,” shares licensed clinician, Dr Tuli Mangula.

“And this can be all kinds of infections from viral, bacterial and fungal and even scarier, they can get HIV or Hepatitis,” she adds.

The long-term exposure to nail dust, particularly from acrylics and gel filing, can also lead to respiratory issues like asthma, bronchitis, or chronic coughing.

Without masks, nail techs inhale particles laced with chemicals that can irritate the lungs and even affect the nervous system over time.

"I used to wear a mask, but I couldn’t keep up. I also used to wear gloves, but they would tear easily. So we stopped using them. Thankfully, I’ve never had any health issues because of the nail dust,” Stanley shares.





Clients at risk

For clients, the risks are just as pressing. Tools like cuticle clippers, nail files, buffers, and pushers can carry bacteria, viruses, and fungi if not cleaned properly.

Infections such as nail fungus, warts, athlete’s foot, and even staph infections are all possible if instruments are reused without sterilisation.

In rare but serious cases, unsterile tools can transmit hepatitis or cause deep tissue infections.

Ideally, all metal tools should be disinfected with hospital-grade solutions or steamed in a steriliser after each use.

Towels should be washed after every client, and surfaces should be wiped down regularly.

In reality, this is rarely done in informal setups due to a lack of resources or awareness.

“We maintain hygiene by using the remover fluid, spirit (alcohol), and soap often. We use spirit to disinfect the nail filers and kill remaining germs, and soap to wash the client and clean towels,” shares Kastiko.

Dr Mangula also explains that the poorly ventilated rooms can contribute to the spread of airborne infections such as TB.

“The way such rooms are supposed to be set and arranged and how people are supposed to sit or handle their coughs isn't really being considered as much as it should in nail bars,” she says.

“Imagine a client sneezing or coughing while the nail tech is sitting in front of them and the windows are small and probably closed, and all they have is an air conditioner or a fan spreading the already infected air around the room.”

“Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection only spread through air transmission of a mycobacterium tuberculosis (bacteria organism),” she adds.





Environmental impact

Aside from human health, there's the issue of chemical waste.

Without proper disposal methods, acetone, nail polish remover, and polish residues are poured into drains or soil, contributing to pollution and affecting local water systems.

A way forward

Despite these challenges, informal nail bars serve an important role. They democratise beauty and provide financial independence. But for the industry to grow sustainably, there must be a push for awareness, training, and support.

“There needs to be health education and inspection of the sterilisation process and equipment in such facilities. This inspection should include seeing if there is availability of PPEs, towels, and a good laundry system,” Dr Mangula advices.

“In the case that a customer or nail tech has any respiratory infection, masks should be on hand the whole time.”

“Ensuring good ventilation in rooms, opening windows daily, and a fan to keep the air circulating is also very important, and it is also advisable for parents with kids, especially those below the age of 5 to avoid exposing them to such settings because their immunity is still low,” Dr Mangula adds.

Additionally, she advises that regular screening for TB for nail techs be done as well as other infections like Hepatitis and HIV.

“For any client with obvious nail or skin infection around their nails nail techs should be vigilant and advice their clients to seek medical assistance,” she adds.

With access to basic health education, safety gear, and affordable sterilisation tools, these budding entrepreneurs can build safer, cleaner spaces without losing the heart of what makes their services so vital.

Beauty should never come at the cost of health.







