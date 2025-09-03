2025 polls: Are campaign promises achievable or just political comedy?

Dar es Salaam. During Kenya’s 2013 General Election, teacher-turned-presidential aspirant Dida Mohamed gained notoriety for his string of witty one-liners that quickly went viral.

Among his memorable quotes were: “Somebody with a PhD in electricity will spend the night in the dark but a class 8 drop-out will fix it,” and “Don’t eat too much githeri, leave room for water.”

Others included his lament about teachers losing authority in disciplining children and his jab at political elites: “It’s true, when Kanu ate, we got the crumbs… these people even lick the plates!”

Fast forward to 2025, and Tanzania is experiencing something similar. Some presidential hopefuls are increasingly drawing attention not through detailed policies, but through humorous and sometimes sarcastic remarks that strike a chord with the public.

The style, reminiscent of Dida’s approach, is gaining traction, particularly on social media where short, catchy quotes spread rapidly and help candidates build visibility.

Some of the humorous quotes so far spoken by Tanzanian politicians include pledges to employ the sitting president as an ‘advisor’, lowering the price of rice to Sh500 per kilo and legalising cannabis cultivation.

The presidential candidate of the Chama Cha Makini Party, Mr Coaster Kibonde, has gained online attention for his unusual promises.

He boldly announced recently that, if elected, he would retain President Samia Suluhu Hassan at State House—not as head of state, but as an advisor on three “key desks” of diplomacy.

“So now I have already identified Samia Suluhu Hassan as the one who will head those desks.”

He also promised five hectares of land for every youth above the age of 21 in a country made up of more than 70 percent youth.

On the Isles, the Farmers’ Party (AAFP) presidential candidate, Mr Said Soud Said made headlines for promising to legalise cannabis (Bangi) farming for economic use, claiming it could save lives and boost state revenue.

“Cannabis is a global cash crop. If managed well, it can transform the economy,” he argued when submitting his nomination papers. He further pledged to issue licences for users and tax the trade, claiming this would curb the black market.

Mr Said’s additional promise to ban six-by-six beds in Zanzibar—claiming they contribute to declining birth rates—has further raised eyebrows, sparking ridicule but also worry over how far candidates can stretch political imagination.

“When I become President, this country will have no six-by-six beds; beds will not exceed four feet,” he told the media while announcing his intention to run for the Zanzibar presidency.

“With six-by-six beds, how can you reproduce? In the past, our elders used beds of two and a half feet, at most three feet. Today in Zanzibar we do not reproduce because of six-by-six beds – what does this mean?” he asked.

Economic reality versus political rhetoric

Unlike fringe parties, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) carries the weight of tenure. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has promised to purchase 10 million tractors in five years to modernise agriculture and halve current hiring costs for farmers.

“The aim is to reduce the burden on farmers who hire farming equipment and tools from private individuals, where they are charged up to Sh80,000 per acre, which has already started to drop to Sh40,000 after the government began setting up those centres,” she said while making the pledge to the people of Chemba in Kondoa District.

Some promises appear disconnected from Tanzania’s current economic data. Chaumma’s presidential running mate, Ms Devotha Minja, for example, pledged to bring down the price of rice to Sh500 per kilo.

Yet, government bulletins show wholesale prices hovering around Sh2,200 per kilo and retail prices reaching Sh3,000 in some regions.

“To reduce the price by over six times is not only unrealistic but could also destroy the livelihoods of farmers,” said agricultural researcher Mr David Mallya. “Voters should be cautious about promises that do not explain how to balance consumer needs with farmers’ incomes.”

A culture of political theatrics?

Analysts argue that Tanzania’s campaign season has become a stage for political theatre, where outrageous pledges guarantee media coverage.

“Elections in young democracies often encourage exaggeration. Candidates know dramatic words will trend on social media, even if the ideas are not feasible,” said governance expert Rose Mwansasu. “But voters must learn to separate entertainment from policy.”

For citizens, the responsibility is clear: scrutinise promises with a sober mind.

“Ask the hard questions,” advised Ms Mwansasu. “If someone says they will provide free education up to university, ask them how much it will cost and where the money will come from. If they say every youth will get land, ask whether land surveys have been done.”

Political analyst Dr Amina Kuzweka said: “These are grand promises. But the question is whether they are economically and administratively feasible in Tanzania’s current context.”

She added: “For instance, allocating land to every youth requires enormous planning, availability of surveyed plots, and resources that the government does not currently command.”

Under current Tanzanian law, cannabis remains prohibited, classified as a dangerous drug. Legal experts have dismissed the pledge as “wishful thinking.”

“This is not only unrealistic under existing law, but it also contradicts international treaties Tanzania has signed,” said lawyer Hassan Mzee. “Such a policy shift would require deep constitutional and legislative reform, and that is not a simple campaign agenda.”

The debate has shifted beyond party politics to the question of what is realistic and what is simply rhetoric.

The ruling party’s 10 million tractors also attracted mixed reactions. On one hand, many believe CCM, with its established machinery and access to state resources, stands a better chance of fulfilling promises than smaller outfits. On the other hand, experts doubt the figures.

“Ten million tractors is a massive number. Even if you consider imports and local assembly, this target is beyond Tanzania’s fiscal and logistical capacity,” economist Dr John Lema, told The Citizen in an interview.

He added: “The promise may sound appealing, but Tanzanians should ask: how will this be financed, distributed, and maintained?”

For voters, the central question remains: are these proposals innovative pathways to national transformation, or are they campaign jokes meant to excite crowds and draw headlines?

Civil society groups have urged Tanzanians to focus on policies backed by numbers, budgets, and clear strategies.

“This is not about who sounds more attractive on stage. It is about who can deliver sustainable change,” stated the Tanzania Election Monitoring Committee (Temdo) in a recent statement.

As October 29 approaches, the electoral stage will continue to produce bold promises, some bordering on comedy.

Yet, behind the noise lies a serious responsibility: choosing leaders who can steer Tanzania with realistic, sustainable, and credible policies.

“Politics is about vision, but vision must be grounded in reality,” says Dr Kuzweka.

“Tanzanians must not be swayed by dramatic headlines. Instead, they must demand clarity, feasibility, and accountability.”