Community is your business advantage

I’m part of a WhatsApp group for women in business and not long ago, I watched a moment unfold in that group that I’ll never forget. It was past midnight when one of our members sent a message. You could feel the weight in her words; she was exhausted, heartbroken and on the verge of giving up.

Her laptop had crashed the night before a pitch at an accelerator programme. Within minutes, the women in the group began to respond. Some shared verses of scripture, others offered encouragement and a few began calling around, searching for anyone who might lend her a laptop. At exactly 2:37 AM, she messaged again. She had found one! The pitch was back on. That moment taught me that visions aren’t built alone.

As more of us venture into entrepreneurship, we often glorify the self-made journey. “The solo grind” and “The overnight success”. Yet behind every real success story is a hidden scaffolding: a village. Whether it’s a friend editing your proposal, a mentor challenging your idea, or a sisterhood that rallies at 2 a.m., no founder thrives in isolation.

I’m not questioning your talent, but I’m asking you to ask yourself, “Who is walking with you?”

According to the World Bank, Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest rate of female entrepreneurship globally—but over 80 per cent of these businesses are informal, with limited access to mentorship, capital, or networks. In Tanzania, many women entrepreneurs operate solo, without strategic partnerships or growth support. And yet, research by the Harvard Business Review shows that entrepreneurs with peer support are 3 times more likely to report growth, confidence, and resilience.

Community isn’t just a nice-to-have; it really is a business advantage. The myth of the lone genius needs retiring. Real entrepreneurship, especially for those of us navigating layered social, cultural, and economic challenges, requires community. Your idea may be brilliant and your work ethic unmatched, but even the best ideas need feedback, funding, and follow-up. I’m learning that accountability sharpens vision. Mentorship stretches potential and community catches you when laptops crash.

This is my gentle reminder to you that it's not a weakness to ask for help; it's wisdom.

If you want to go far in entrepreneurship, don’t just find customers; locate your circle. Surround yourself with people who understand the journey. Seek out business groups, digital communities, and accelerator hubs. These aren’t just networking platforms; they’re lifelines that keep you informed, inspired, and grounded. Accountability might sound like pressure, but in the right circle, it becomes fuel. And when you do show up, prepare to offer support. That can be in the form of sharing contacts and encouragement.

If you're building something bold, you don’t just need a business plan. You need a village. You need people who will hold your vision when your arms are weary. People who see your potential even when you feel like quitting.

So, here’s my challenge to you (and to myself): Don’t go it alone.

Make the call. Send the message. Join the group.

Because no dream is too big when the right people are behind you.