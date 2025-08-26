If you’re so smart, why are you broke?

You’ve seen those reels, graduates in full regalia doing the absolute most on TikTok, only to freeze-frame on the reality of:“Now working a job that pays less than the cost of the graduation photos.” Or that meme: “PhD in quantum mechanics. Bank account still doing mechanics”. It’s hilarious...until you realise it’s a reflection of your actual life.

I recently saw one of these reels on YouTube and it took me back to years ago, grabbing lunch with an old classmate. We were both fresh out of university, still blinking at the harsh reality of work life.

She had a first-class degree, I’m talking honours on top of honours, distinctions and the like, she was “Miss Academic Olympics gold medalist”. She was that girl. The one who would spiral over a 98 percent in high school, while I was there consoling her by quoting Oprah after scoring a 72 percent. You know the type.

We reconnected over some Mediterranean cuisine and mid-bite, she looked up and said,“I don’t get it. I did everything right. I got the grades, the degrees, the hustle. So, why am I still broke?” And honestly? I thought the same thing. Someone definitely lied to us about adulting.

We were taught that if we studied hard, aced our exams, and collected the degrees, financial success would naturally follow. The formula seemed simple: effort + intelligence = prosperity.

Except… it doesn’t work that way. Many bright, capable, technically skilled people are stuck in roles that underpay and underutilize them. Perhaps they’re living paycheck to paycheck, wondering why their credentials haven’t translated into wealth, or even stability.

According to a study in the Journal of Vocational Behavior, academic performance has only a modest connection to career success, and an even weaker link to income. The World Economic Forum ranks emotional intelligence, adaptability, and creativity among the most in-demand skills in the modern workforce. (High scoring GPA didn’t make the list.)

Forbes reports that 85 percent of financial success is driven by soft skills, not technical know-how. In other words, being the smartest person in the room won’t move the needle if you can’t negotiate your value, manage money, build relationships, or take calculated risks.

Being broke doesn’t mean you’re not intelligent, but staying broke while relying solely on your intelligence? That’s a mindset problem. In the real world, wealth doesn’t follow IQ, it follows initiative, intention, and the ability to translate knowledge into impact. (Trust me, I’m still learning this)

Here are five ways to Bridge the Smart-to-Wealth Gap:

1. Learn financial literacy. Understand budgeting, investing, taxes, debt, and assets. Whether you’re earning Sh500,000 or Sh5 million a month, your money habits will determine your future.

2. Take small, calculated risks, like launching a side hustle, pitching a new idea at work. Go after a role that requires growth, say yes to the opportunity that scares you a little. Intelligence without motion keeps you smart and stuck.

3. Practice self-advocacy. Ask for the raise, negotiate the contract and market your skills. If no one knows your value, they can’t pay for it.

4. Grow your emotional intelligence. Build relationships and learn to communicate with influence. Grab a copy of Dale Carnegie’s How to Win Friends and Influence People. It’s a timeless classic, and if you haven’t read it lately (or ever), you’re missing a masterclass in emotional intelligence and the kind of relational influence that never goes out of style. EQ often opens doors IQ can’t.

5. Redefine what “being smart” looks like. Today, it’s not about who has the most degrees, it’s about who can adapt and deliver results in changing environments.

You don’t have to stop being brilliant, but you do have to channel that brilliance in ways that create real-world value. Potential is important, but it’s not what people invest in. What matters is how effectively you turn potential into impact. So if you’re so smart… it’s time to stop proving it with certificates. Start showing it with strategy. Your bank account will thank you.