Why talented businesses stay small

A friend offered me a lift home last week but what she didn't realise was that the fare included a complimentary 17 -minute TED Talk on local entrepreneurship, delivered by yours truly, complete with hand gestures, strong opinions and absolutely no audience consent. When I'd finally finished solving our business problems from the passenger seat, she looked at me and asked, "Sawa... what should local businesses actually focus on if they want to grow?" It was a simple question that deserved a better answer than the blank stare I gave her.

In this article, I would like to redeem myself. The more I thought about it, the more I realised many businesses spend so much time asking, "How do I get more customers?" Perhaps the better question is: "What problem am I solving that's valuable enough for the right customers to pay for?"

Too often, we compete on price because we assume that's what customers want. We proudly market ourselves as affordable, budget-friendly or the cheapest. While there will always be a market for affordability, competing on price alone traps businesses in a cycle where we work more, earn less and struggle to grow.

According to A Quick Guide to Value-Based Pricing, published by the Harvard Business Review in 2016, one of the biggest mistakes businesses make is pricing their products and services according to what they cost to produce rather than the value they create for customers. Marketing professor Utpal Dholakia argues that this causes many businesses to leave money on the table.

The irony is that the businesses charging the highest prices aren't always putting in more effort; they're positioning themselves to solve bigger problems. Think about it this way- two photographers. Photographer A says, "I take exquisite photographs." Photographer B says, "I help hotels increase bookings by showcasing an experience guests can't wait to be part of." Both may own the same camera and spend the same amount of time behind the lens. Yet one is selling photographs while the other is helping a hotel fill more rooms. The difference is the size of the problem being solved.

When your work helps someone recover lost revenue, attract customers, secure investment or avoid an expensive mistake, your fee stops looking like a cost and starts looking like part of the solution.

There is another habit that quietly keeps many businesses small. Many try to sell to everyone. It sounds logical because surely, the bigger the audience, the greater the opportunity, right? Yet research suggests the opposite.

In The Good-Better-Best Approach to Pricing, published by the Harvard Business Review in 2018, pricing strategist Rafi Mohammed argues that many businesses reduce their profits by chasing price-sensitive customers while overlooking customers who are willing to pay more for greater value. Instead of offering one solution for everyone, he recommends creating offers that match different customer needs and willingness to pay.

The lesson is simple - not every customer is your customer.

The businesses that grow are often those that become exceptionally good at solving one important problem for one clearly defined group of people.

Businesses rarely stay small because they lack talent. More often, they stay small because they compete on price instead of value, describe services instead of outcomes, and try to be everything to everyone. The businesses that grow are the ones that become impossible to ignore because they solve a problem their customers genuinely care about.