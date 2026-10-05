Why talented businesses stay small

By  Charlotte Makala

What you need to know:

  • Too often, we compete on price because we assume that's what customers want. We proudly market ourselves as affordable, budget-friendly or the cheapest.
  • While there will always be a market for affordability, competing on price alone traps businesses in a cycle where we work more, earn less and struggle to grow.

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