41 Al-Shabaab militants killed in foiled attack in Somalia

By Xinhua More by this Author

Mogadishu. Somali National Army (SNA) said Sunday that 41 Al-Shabaab militants were killed and several others injured in a suicide car bomb attack at a town in Galmudug, a regional state in central Somalia.

Moreover, the SNA commander told State-owned television that three SNA soldiers and five from Galmudug's regional paramilitary forces (Darwish) were killed during the attack near a security camp in Wisil which is one of the safest towns in Galmudug State.

The military said some of the civilians and soldiers wounded in the fighting were taken to Mogadishu for medical treatment.

The Somali government strongly condemned Sunday's terrorist attack by Al-Shabaab and sent its condolences to the families of those killed by the terrorists.

Deputy Information Minister, Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adala said the government had taken immediate action to help the people of Wisil, who showed courage and resisted attempts by the terrorists to attack their town.

The Al-Shabaab militant group, which is fighting the government, has been driven out of major strongholds in Somalia in recent years, in a joint offensive by Amisom and local forces, but the group still stages attacks across the country.