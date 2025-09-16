São Tomé and Príncipe moves closer to ECSA-HC membership

São Tomé. The East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSA-HC) is set to broaden its regional presence following a high-level mission to São Tomé and Príncipe led by Director General Dr Ntuli Kapologwe.

The visit came in response to an official invitation from the island nation to join the inter-governmental health organisation as a full member state.

During the mission, Dr Kapologwe met Minister of Health Dr Celso Vaz do Nascimento Matos for discussions on cooperation and possible membership. Both sides exchanged documents signalling the start of formal engagement ahead of a binding memorandum of understanding.

Dr Kapologwe, a Tanzanian national elected ECSA-HC Director General earlier this year in Malawi by regional health ministers, highlighted the benefits of the move.

He said São Tomé and Príncipe would gain access to ECSA-HC’s initiatives and training through its colleges, while the community would benefit from the island nation’s experience in health systems management.

Although not yet a member, São Tomé and Príncipe already works closely with ECSA-HC through the World Bank–funded Health Emergency Preparedness, Response and Resilience (HEPRR) programme, which builds capacity in outbreak detection and crisis management.

The country is also part of the Pandemic Fund proposal and other regional projects coordinated by ECSA-HC to strengthen service delivery and health system resilience.

In the coming two weeks, ECSA-HC will provide São Tomé and Príncipe with technical support, including the development of a two-year operational plan for surveillance, preparedness and response.

Other areas of support will include co-designing digital antimicrobial resistance surveillance tools with experts from Zambia and Kenya, piloting digital health systems for border screening, and advancing laboratory quality through WHO/AFRO audits.

Dr Kapologwe noted that while ECSA-HC primarily serves its member states, several projects extend beyond membership to ensure Africa as a whole benefits from cross-border health initiatives.

He pointed to São Tomé and Príncipe’s progress under the HEPRR programme, which includes a Strategic Risk Assessment, validation of the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre’s Business Continuity Plan, contingency planning for national threats, a full-scale outbreak simulation exercise, and improved International Health Regulations compliance at four points of entry.

Admitting São Tomé and Príncipe, a Lusophone island nation of about 240,000 people, would mark the first time ECSA-HC extends beyond mainland Africa.

“With a population of 240,000, São Tomé and Príncipe may be small in size, but its contribution to regional health security could be enormous,” Dr Kapologwe said. “Its experience in managing health systems on islands will enrich our collective response to pandemics and emergencies.”