SADC leaders congratulate Samia and extend condolences over recent Tanzania’s election-related unrest

Dar es Salaam. The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government has congratulated President Samia Suluhu Hassan and other recently elected leaders following the September and October 2025 elections.

The virtual summit, held on November 7, 2025 brought together leaders from 15 member states, with Tanzania represented by Vice-President Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi.

The leaders commended President Samia for securing a second term after her victory in the October 29 general election, during which Tanzanians voted for the President, Members of Parliament, and councillors. She was sworn in on November 3 in Dodoma.

Besides President Samia, the summit also congratulated Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, who won re-election as President of Malawi on September 16, defeating his predecessor Lazarus Chakwera, as well as Dr Patrick Herminie, newly elected President of Seychelles, who pledged to address the rising cost of living following his September 27 victory.

In a joint communiqué, SADC leaders also expressed their condolences to the families of those who lost their lives during the recent election-related unrest in Madagascar and Tanzania.

The summit voiced deep sorrow over the incidents, noting that they not only resulted in the loss of lives but also caused destruction of public property and vital infrastructure in both countries.

Meanwhile, the summit acknowledged Madagascar’s decision to relinquish its SADC Chairmanship due to the current political situation affecting its ability to discharge its duties.