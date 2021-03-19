Air Tanzania suspends maiden flight to Guangzhou

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The national career Air Tanzania has suspended what was supposed to be its maiden flight to Guangzou citing Covid-19 control measures put in place by the Guangdong local authority.

“ Air Tanzania Company Limited would like to inform the public that due to the current pressure and capacity limit of Guangdong Local Government on COVId 19 control and prevention for Inbound Flights, the scheduled Air Tanzania Maiden Flight from Dar-es-Salaam to Guangzhou has been suspended,” the company posted .

It was not clear whether there were new containment measures in Guangzhou but the company said new dates for the long awaited maiden flight would be announced later.

“Air Tanzania apologizes for any inconveniences caused,” reads the statement.

The carrier had announced late last month that it would embark on long haul flights to China using one of its latest equipments, the Dreamliner.