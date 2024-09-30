Magistrate court in Tanzania’s capital Dodoma sentences four to life imprisonment for gang rape
Dodoma. The Dodoma Magistrate's Court has sentenced four men to life imprisonment after they were found guilty of gang rape and sodomy involving a young woman from Yombo Dovya, Dar es Salaam.
The ruling was delivered in Criminal Case No. 23476 of 2024, with the convicted individuals identified as MT 140105 Clinton Damas, also known as "Nyundo," a soldier with the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF); C.1693 Prison Officer Praygod Mushi; Nickson Jackson, also known as "Machuche"; and Amin Lema, known as "Kindamba."
The court issued its judgment today, Monday, September 30, 2024, and additionally ordered each of the defendants to pay Sh1 million in compensation to the victim.
More to follow...