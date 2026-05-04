Man jailed 12 years for attempted murder of 78-year-old herder

Arusha. The Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry of the High Court of Tanzania has sentenced Ramadhan Muhunzi to 12 years in prison after finding him guilty of attempting to murder a 78-year-old livestock keeper, Kaburu Lacha.

The court heard that the incident occurred at Makurunge in Bagamoyo District, Coast Region, on November 29, 2024, where the convict allegedly attacked the victim, set his house ablaze and inflicted multiple machete wounds, causing serious injuries.

Judgment was delivered on April 30, 2026, by Justice Arnold Kirekiano in Criminal Case No. 13314/2025.

Prosecution case

The court heard testimony from seven prosecution witnesses, including medical experts and police officers, who detailed the circumstances of the attack and subsequent rescue efforts.

Prosecution witnesses included Dr Makubu Gushi, Corporal Abdallah (H6667), Inspector Dastan Wilbard, Kaburu Lacha, Maria Kaburu (the victim’s daughter), Julius Benjamin and Sergeant Edson (F4300).

It was alleged that after attacking the victim, the accused also slaughtered livestock belonging to him.

Kaburu Lacha told the court that the accused arrived at his home armed with a machete and struck him on the head, fingers of his left hand, shoulder, abdomen and neck, leaving him with severe injuries.

He said he collapsed due to heavy bleeding while the accused continued attacking his cattle.

Other witnesses corroborated the account, stating they saw the assault and assisted in taking the victim to Bagamoyo Hospital before he was referred to Muhimbili National Hospital for further treatment.

A police officer testified that officers who arrived at the scene disarmed the accused, who was also injured during the arrest.

A medical witness told the court that the victim suffered deep wounds consistent with the use of a sharp weapon and required urgent specialised treatment.

Defence

Court records show that the accused declined legal representation and chose to represent himself. He did not effectively challenge the prosecution’s evidence or dispute the charges in detail.

When questioned by the prosecution regarding the arrest and recovery of the machete, the accused declined to respond.

Court decision

In his ruling, Justice Kirekiano said the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

He noted that identification of the accused was made by witnesses who knew him beforehand and that the attack took place in broad daylight, strengthening the prosecution’s case.

The court further considered the nature of the injuries, the weapon used and the targeted body parts, concluding that there was clear intent to kill.

“It is evident that the attack was directed at vital parts of the body, indicating intent to cause death,” the judge said.

He added that the victim survived only due to prompt medical intervention.

While considering mitigation factors, the court noted the personal circumstances of the accused but emphasised the need to protect society from violent conduct.

“The sentence must serve both as punishment and deterrence,” Justice Kirekiano said.