1,800 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Uganda

By Daily Monitor More by this Author

Kampala. The Ministry of Health says 1,809 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 with four more virus deaths as infections on Thursday surged to 139,079 cases since March last year when the outbreak was confirmed in Uganda.

The new cases and deaths are out of the 8,313 tests conducted on December 28, according to government.

A statement by the Ministry of Health on Thursday morning indicated that the cases include 1,796 alerts and contacts from “Kampala (912), Wakiso (341), Kiruhura (136), Luweero (103), Mbale (55), Jinja (46), Kibuku (25), Soroti (25), Busia (26), Gulu (15), Nakasongola (15), Buliisa (9), Oyam (8), Buikwe (7), Bududa (6), Hoima (5), Rakai (5). Mbarara (8),Amuru (8), Iganga (2), Kabarole (2), Kiryandongo (2), Kagadi (2), Wakiso (2), Kalungu (1), Tororo (2), Moyo (1),Namisindwa (1), Masindi (1), Arua (1), Adjumani (2), Kanungu (1) Kyotera (18), Masaka (2), Mukono (1), 13 Truck drivers; Kyotera (11), Kampala (1), Amuru (1).”

However, 69 active cases are currently admitted at health facilities across the country. Cumulative recoveries are said to be 98,379 with 3,291 virus deaths since March last year.

Data from the ministry indicate that 2,136, 079 tests have so far been conducted in Uganda whose population is estimated at about 45 million people.

Uganda has, since March this year, received 32 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines and so far administered 11.37 million jabs across the country.

Advertisement

The ministry’s statement comes hours before President Museveni’s December 31 scheduled addresses to Ugandans on the Covid-19 situation and reopening of the economy which has been under the virus-induced lockdown for the last two years, as well as deliver his New Year message.



