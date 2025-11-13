DRC hosts high-level forum to advance economic integration and peace in the Great Lakes region

  • Jointly organised by the Ministry of Regional Integration and the Public-Private Partnership Council and Coordination Unit (UC-PPP), the event highlights ICGLR member states’ shared commitment to advancing economic diplomacy as a cornerstone for sustainable peace and stability.

Kinshasa. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is set to host a landmark high-level forum on November 14, 2025 in Kinshasa, bringing together over 250 public decision-makers, business leaders, financial institutions, and technical partners to deliberate on deepening economic cooperation across the Great Lakes Region.

Held under the High Patronage of His Excellency Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi, President of the Republic, the meeting—titled “The Great Lakes in Action: Economic Integration for Lasting Peace Success Stories”—will coincide with the 9th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Regional Integration and the Public-Private Partnership Council and Coordination Unit (UC-PPP), the event highlights ICGLR member states’ shared commitment to advancing economic diplomacy as a cornerstone for sustainable peace and stability.

Deliberations will centre on key sectors including infrastructure, energy, and agriculture—areas deemed vital for the region’s economic transformation and resilience.

Representatives from the African Union, European Union, East African Community, African Development Bank (AfDB), and Agence Française de Développement (AFD) are expected to attend.

The participation of both the President and the Prime Minister of the DRC further underscores the forum’s strategic importance for regional cooperation and development.

On the sidelines of the gathering, a regional digital platform will be unveiled to facilitate real-time monitoring of integration projects across the Great Lakes Region.

