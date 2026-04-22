Real Madrid star Bellingham enters cricket with Phoenix stake

England international Jude Bellingham has expanded his sporting footprint by acquiring a minority stake in Birmingham Phoenix, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

The Real Madrid midfielder will take a 1.2 percent share in the franchise, which competes in The Hundred — a fast-paced 100-ball cricket tournament in England. Warwickshire County Cricket Club will remain the majority owner with 50.4 percent, while Knighthead Capital Management holds 48.4 percent.

Bellingham’s role will go beyond investment, with a strong focus on community engagement and youth development initiatives in his hometown of Birmingham.

“I feel like I owe the city something,” said the 22-year-old. “Growing up, I had the chance to play both cricket and football, but not every kid gets those opportunities. If I can help shine a light and create chances for others, that’s important.”

The move highlights Bellingham’s growing influence off the pitch, as he looks to give back to the community that shaped his early career.