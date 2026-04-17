Dar set to host first international comedy festival

Dar es Salaam is stepping into the continental spotlight as it prepares to host the inaugural Punchline International Comedy Festival (PICF) 2026, set to run from May 25 to June 1.

Launched by Punchline Africa, the week-long festival brings together comedians from across Africa for a vibrant mix of live shows, media engagements, and cultural exchange. The celebrations will culminate in a grand finale at the Superdome.

PICF 2026 promises a dynamic blend of English and Swahili performances, reflecting the diversity of African humour while positioning Tanzania as a rising hub for live comedy on the continent.

But beyond the laughs, the festival also leans into a deeper message of the role of comedy in mental wellness.

Organisers say the aim is to create a space where audiences can unwind, connect, and find relief through shared experiences, especially at a time when many are navigating personal and social pressures.

“Comedy is not just about making people laugh. It’s a way for people to make sense of life, relieve stress, and connect,” shares Punchline Africa Co-Founder Evans Bukuku. “Through PICF, we want people to leave feeling lighter.”

Support for the festival extends beyond the entertainment industry, French Ambassador to Tanzania, Anne-Sophie Avé, highlights the importance of platforms that empower young creatives.

“Many young people are incredibly talented but often hold back due to lack of confidence. We believe this festival will inspire them to step forward and even access international opportunities,” she notes.

She also points to Tanzania’s historic role in Pan-African unity as a key reason for hosting the event, suggesting comedy could become a new cultural bridge across the continent.

From an industry perspective, Tanzania Film Board Director of Film Development Emmanuel Ndumukwa describes the festival as a potential turning point for Tanzania’s comedy scene, noting that government-backed cultural funding can help scale such initiatives.

For local comedians, the excitement is just as high. Tanzanian Comedians’ Representative Humphrey Richard believes PICF has the potential to be transformative.

“This is bigger than entertainment,” he says. “It’s about learning, exposure, and opening doors for comedians across Africa.”

The festival is part of the Création Africa initiative, supported by the French Embassy and coordinated by Alliance Française Dar es Salaam, which focuses on nurturing creative talent and expanding opportunities for artists.