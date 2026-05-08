Nandy, Abigail Chams join Africa Forward Summit lineup in Nairobi

Nandy and Abigail Chams are set to perform at the Africa Forward Summit 2026 in Nairobi, marking a strong Tanzanian presence at one of the continent’s leading policy and cultural gatherings.

The two artistes will appear at Africa Forward: Le Concert, scheduled for May 12 in Nairobi.

Presented by Safaricom in partnership with Trace, the concert serves as the cultural centrepiece of the summit, which brings together African leaders, investors and innovators to discuss the continent’s future, with growing focus on the influence of creative industries.

Expressing her excitement ahead of the event, the ‘Asante’ hitmaker Nandy shares, “Thank you so much, Africa Forward, for the unique opportunity to represent my country, Tanzania, at this festival. Kenya, I’m coming, receive me well.”

For Tanzania, the inclusion of Nandy and Abigail Chams reflects a blend of established success and rising international visibility.

Nandy has continued to expand her regional influence through consistent releases and major live performances, strengthening her position within Africa’s evolving music scene.

Abigail Chams, meanwhile, represents a younger generation of Tanzanian artistes increasingly entering global spaces.

Sharing her excitement in French, she says, “I am honoured to be part of a historic moment, the first Africa-France summit with the presence of heads of state from Africa and Europe.”

Known for her versatility and growing list of international collaborations, Abigail Chams is part of a new wave of East African musicians pushing beyond local audiences and into wider continental conversations.

The Tanzanian stars will join a pan-African lineup featuring celebrated names including Fally Ipupa, Yemi Alade and Youssou N’Dour.