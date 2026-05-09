New details emerge in D4vd and Celeste Rivas case

Investigations involving American singer-songwriter D4vd and Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14, continue to develop as prosecutors file new court documents and investigators disclose additional details in a case that has drawn significant public attention in 2026.

According to prosecutors, the case dates back to January 2022, when D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, allegedly first made contact with Celeste via social media while she was still a minor.

Investigators allege that the pair remained in contact over several years, with court filings further claiming the relationship later became sexual despite repeated warnings about her age.

Newly filed documents reportedly indicate that the relationship escalated further in 2024.

Prosecutors claim Celeste appeared in livestreams associated with the artiste and that her family made repeated efforts to separate the two. Authorities also allege that contact between them continued despite restrictions imposed by her parents.

The investigation has gained further attention following claims that tensions increased in late 2024 and early 2025.

Court filings allege Celeste became upset over D4vd’s interactions with other women and had threatened to expose aspects of their relationship publicly.

Prosecutors further allege that the situation escalated shortly before the release of D4vd’s debut album in April 2025, claiming Celeste was killed on April 23, 2025, after being taken to the singer’s Hollywood Hills residence.

One of the most significant developments in the case came months later, when Celeste’s remains were allegedly discovered inside an abandoned Tesla linked to the artiste. Investigators say the remains were in a state of decomposition and were later identified through dental records. The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly conducted a search of D4vd’s property, recovering forensic evidence, including blood traces and DNA allegedly linked to the victim.

Recent court filings have also focused on allegations that D4vd attempted to conceal evidence after Celeste’s death.

Prosecutors claim online purchases made under a false identity included cleaning materials and other items believed to have been used in an attempt to dispose of evidence.

The case returned to public attention following updates to Celeste’s death certificate.

Initial speculation suggested she may have been pregnant at the time of her death, but officials later revised the status to “unknown”, citing inconclusive evidence.

D4vd was arrested in April 2026 and charged with murder, sexual abuse of a minor and mutilation of human remains.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Prosecutors are reportedly still considering whether to pursue the death penalty as the case proceeds to further hearings.

Beyond the courtroom, the allegations have caused significant repercussions in the music industry, with reported removal of collaborations from streaming platforms, cancelled performances, and distancing by industry partners amid growing public scrutiny.