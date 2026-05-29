Style Swap x Undarground returns, turning Dar into a fashion dancefloor

A fusion of fashion, music, and sustainability is set to take over Alliance Française de Dar es Salaam this Friday as Style Swap returns for its fifth edition with a bold new collaboration alongside Undarground.

The event, dubbed “Style Swap x Undarground,” promises an evening where circular fashion meets nightlife culture, transforming the dancefloor into a space for creativity, self-expression, and conscious consumption.

Scheduled for May 29, the event invites fashion lovers, music enthusiasts, and sustainability advocates to explore a new way of engaging with style.

In one playful post inspired by singer Mariah Carey’s famous phrase, one attendee writes,

“It’s tiiiimmmeeee,” before revealing excitement over the event’s fashion section where guests will be able to pick funky outfits directly at the venue.

Among the creatives bringing their vision to the event is Kwa Mzungu, a Dar es Salaam-based fashion brand known for blending vintage aesthetics, local culture, and bold self-expression.

Founded by designer Lisa-Marie, the brand has built a distinct identity through statement pieces that combine timeless influences with contemporary street style.

“Fashion should feel free, expressive, and personal,” says Lisa-Marie. “I love creating pieces that allow people to feel confident while embracing their individuality without limits.”

While denim remains central to many of her creations, the designer also experiments with fabrics such as kitenge, cotton, and linen, reflecting a fusion of global inspiration and Tanzanian creativity.

“Vintage fashion has character,” she says. “You can take something pre-loved and completely transform it into something fresh, bold, and full of energy.”

Her inclusion in Style Swap x Undarground aligns naturally with the event’s focus on creativity, sustainability, and personal style. Known for reimagining vintage and pre-loved fashion into expressive looks, the designer brings an energy that matches the event’s dancefloor-driven atmosphere where music, movement, and fashion intersect.

The concept behind Style Swap builds on the growing global shift toward circular fashion, a movement encouraging the reuse, redesign, and repurposing of clothing to reduce waste and overconsumption.

Previous editions in Dar es Salaam focus on clothing exchanges, upcycling, and community-driven fashion culture, encouraging participants to trade garments instead of buying new ones.

Organisers say this fifth edition marks a new chapter for the platform.

“We are bringing something fresh to the clothing racks by teaming up with Undarground for a night built around bold self-expression, fashion, and music.”

The event goes beyond fashion and music alone. “Alongside the swap, we are excited to showcase a new wave of designers bringing fresh aesthetics and pieces made specifically for movement and nightlife. ,”

There will also be a jewellery-making workshop using recycled materials by Africraft, live painting, a mending station, and curated dancefloor-ready racks..

For Dar es Salaam’s emerging creative community, Style Swap x Undarground reflects a wider movement where sustainability, nightlife, and artistic experimentation are beginning to intersect.