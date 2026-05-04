Iran warns US Navy to stay clear of Hormuz

Dubai. Iran’s military on Monday warned US forces against entering the Strait of Hormuz, raising tensions after US President Donald Trump announced plans to assist ships stranded in the Gulf.

The unified command of Iran’s armed forces said it would “respond harshly” to any threat, insisting that all vessel movements must be coordinated with its military.

“We have repeatedly said the security of the Strait of Hormuz is in our hands,” said Ali Abdollahi, head of the command. “Any foreign armed forces, especially the US military, will be attacked if they attempt to approach or enter.”

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US Central Command said it would support Washington’s effort with 15,000 personnel, more than 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, as well as warships and drones, describing the mission as vital to regional security and the global economy.

Shortly after Trump’s announcement, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that a tanker had been hit by unknown projectiles in the strait. All crew were safe.

Iran has maintained tight control over shipping in the Gulf for more than two months, with several vessels reportedly fired upon or seized, contributing to elevated global energy prices.

It remains unclear how the US operation will be carried out, and whether it will involve direct naval escorts for commercial vessels.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts show little progress. Iran said it is reviewing a US response to its latest peace proposal, while reiterating that nuclear negotiations will not resume until the conflict ends and blockades are lifted.