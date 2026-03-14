Missile attack hits US Embassy in Iraq

The projectile landed inside the diplomatic compound in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, an area in central Baghdad that hosts Iraqi government offices and several foreign embassies.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media, confirmed the strike but did not provide additional information about casualties or the extent of the damage.
Videos circulating on social media appeared to show smoke billowing from the embassy compound shortly after the attack.
There was no immediate comment from the United States Embassy in Baghdad regarding the incident.