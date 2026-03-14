Missile attack hits US Embassy in Iraq

Smoke rises from the U.S. embassy building, after Iraqi security sources said the embassy was hit in a missile attack, in Baghdad, Iraq March 14, 2026 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. PHOTO | REUTERS

By  Agencies

A missile attack has struck the United States Embassy in Baghdad, with smoke seen rising from the compound following the incident.

An Iraqi security source said on Saturday that the strike damaged part of the embassy’s air defence system, although further details were not immediately provided.

Two security officials told the Associated Press that the missile hit a helipad located within the embassy grounds.

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The projectile landed inside the diplomatic compound in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, an area in central Baghdad that hosts Iraqi government offices and several foreign embassies.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media, confirmed the strike but did not provide additional information about casualties or the extent of the damage.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show smoke billowing from the embassy compound shortly after the attack.

There was no immediate comment from the United States Embassy in Baghdad regarding the incident.

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