Pope to spend few more days in hospital after operation
Monday July 12 2021
Pope Francis will spend a few more days in hospital following his colon surgery, the Vatican said Monday, adding that the football-mad pontiff was cheered by Italy's victory in the European championship.
"The Holy Father will remain hospitalised for a few more days in order to optimise the medical and rehabilitation therapy," the Vatican said, eight days after the pope underwent planned surgery for inflammation of the colon.