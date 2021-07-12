Advertisement

Pope to spend few more days in hospital after operation

Monday July 12 2021
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, 84. A Vatican statement said he underwent a surgery on Sunday, June 4, for an inflamed large colon.

By AFP

Pope Francis will spend a few more days in hospital following his colon surgery, the Vatican said Monday, adding that the football-mad pontiff was cheered by Italy's victory in the European championship.

"The Holy Father will remain hospitalised for a few more days in order to optimise the medical and rehabilitation therapy," the Vatican said, eight days after the pope underwent planned surgery for inflammation of the colon.

