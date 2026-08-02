Russian MoD criticises European support for Ukraine's drone programme

The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has accused several European countries of deliberately escalating the conflict in Ukraine by expanding support for the production and supply of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), arguing that their actions are turning those countries into a strategic support base for Kyiv.

The ministry has also released the names and locations of what it says are Ukrainian and partner enterprises across Europe involved in manufacturing drones used in strikes against Russian territory.

According to the MoD, branches of Ukrainian companies producing UAVs are operating in cities across eight European countries, including London, Munich, Prague and Riga.

The ministry said that, in 2026, the governments of several European countries decided to increase the production and supply of UAVs to Ukraine in response to what it described as growing battlefield losses and worsening personnel shortages within the Ukrainian armed forces.

According to the MoD, the planned expansion of drone production will be supported through increased funding for Ukrainian companies and joint ventures operating across Europe.

The ministry said it views these decisions as a deliberate step towards escalating the military and political situation and as a "creeping transformation" of several European countries into Ukraine's strategic support base.

It argued that, rather than strengthening European security, these policies risk drawing European countries deeper into the conflict with Russia. The MoD said European citizens should understand what it described as the real causes of growing security risks and be aware of the locations of companies involved in manufacturing UAVs for Ukraine.

The ministry further warned that the use of drones manufactured in Europe in what it described as Ukrainian terrorist attacks against Russia could have unpredictable consequences.

The Russian Defence Ministry also published the names and locations of European companies that it says manufacture UAVs or supply components used in drones deployed by Ukraine.

According to the ministry, drone components are produced by companies in Germany, Turkey, Israel, Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic.

It said facilities in Madrid manufacture components, including satellite navigation signal receivers used in UAVs. In Italy, production reportedly takes place at four facilities, including one in Venice, while piston engines are manufactured in Hanau, Germany.

The ministry added that production facilities are also located in Prague in the Czech Republic, Haifa and Or Yehuda in Israel, and Ankara and Yalova in Turkey.

According to the MoD, companies in these countries manufacture a range of components, including engines, satellite navigation receivers, cellular network communication modules and carbon fibre used in drone airframes.

The ministry identified companies including Firepoint and Horizon Tech in the United Kingdom (London, Mildenhall and Leicester); Davinci Avia and Airlogistics Germany in Munich; Kort in Støvring, Denmark; facilities in Vilnius, Lithuania; Terminal Autonomy in Riga, Latvia; Destinus in Hengelo, the Netherlands; Antonov State Enterprise and Ukrspecsystems in Mielec and Tarnów, Poland; and DeViRo in Prague and Kolín, Czech Republic.