Kairuki outlines 10 priorities for Kibamba residents as campaign gains momentum

Dar es Salaam. Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) parliamentary candidate for Kibamba Constituency, Angellah Kairuki, has unveiled ten key priorities for residents of Saranga and Goba wards if elected in the October 29 general election.

Speaking at separate campaign rallies this week, Ms Kairuki said that while significant development had been achieved under the CCM government, several pressing challenges still needed urgent solutions.

“If I am fortunate enough to be elected as your Member of Parliament, I will start by fencing all primary and secondary schools in both wards to ensure children’s safety,” she said.

On transport, Ms Kairuki pledged to push for the introduction of new daladala routes in Goba and surrounding areas to ease mobility challenges faced by residents.

She also promised to secure land for cemeteries, noting that compensation would be paid where necessary to ensure residents have appropriate burial grounds.

In the health sector, Ms Kairuki said the government had invested over Sh400 million in constructing a two-storey building at Kimara Health Centre and allocated an additional Sh100 million for medical equipment.

Saranga Health Centre, she added, had received Sh100 million for constructing an outpatient building, with plans to complete the project next month.

On education, she said Sh35.8 million had been allocated for building classrooms, kitchens, and introducing school meal services.

She added that efforts were underway to acquire land for constructing new schools to reduce the long distances pupils currently walk.

Regarding infrastructure, Ms Kairuki noted that the government had already spent Sh1.8 billion on local road projects.

She pledged to prioritise the second phase of road construction for routes such as Kimungu–Suka–Ukombozi, Peponi–KKT Temboni, and Suka–Foleni–Karanga–Upendo to improve gravel roads and strengthen transport networks.

She also vowed to oversee water projects in Saranga, Ukombozi, Bangu, Pasaka, and Ruvu neighbourhoods to ensure residents access water for more hours daily.

Ms Kairuki further promised to support youth and women’s economic groups, including those for people with disabilities, through entrepreneurship training and small-business support.

Meanwhile, CCM campaign coordinator for Dar es Salaam and Coast regions, Hawa Ghasia, praised the party’s decision to nominate Ms Kairuki, describing her as “diligent, articulate, and results-oriented.”

She urged Kibamba residents to vote for the CCM presidential candidate, Samia Suluhu Hassan, citing the administration’s development record.