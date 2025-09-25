Nape defends Samia’s compassion as President pledges to transform Mtama into farming hub

Lindi. Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) parliamentary candidate for Mtama constituency, Mr Nape Nnauye, has defended President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s leadership, saying critics who question her compassion either lack understanding or are deliberately misleading Tanzanians.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Mtama, Lindi Region, shortly after President Hassan’s arrival from Ruangwa, Mr Nnauye praised her for restoring political freedoms and strengthening national unity through humane leadership, without amending the constitution or changing existing laws.

“There are those who are questioning the President’s humanity and values. But let us be honest. These people are either feigning ignorance or they are intentionally trying to confuse Tanzanians,” said Mr Nnauye.

He recalled that before President Hassan assumed office, opposition parties were unable to hold public meetings, forcing many to operate in secrecy due to lack of political space.

“Today, the opposition is free to hold rallies and engage with the public. She has not changed a single law to make that happen. Instead, she has led with empathy and respect for democratic values,” he said.

Mr Nnauye further pointed out that several political exiles who fled the country for fear of persecution had since returned home.

“Some of them were facing serious charges, including former Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe. But under her leadership, those cases were dropped and they were allowed to continue with their lives, free and unharmed,” he noted.

On employment, Mr Nnauye criticised the previous stagnation in public sector recruitment, saying no new government jobs were created for nearly six years before President Hassan took office.

“Since taking over the presidency, she has facilitated the recruitment of more than 155,000 public servants and indirectly supported the creation of over 8 million jobs in the private sector. This is not just leadership. It is leadership grounded in human dignity,” he said.

Addressing the rally, President Hassan pledged to transform Mtama and surrounding areas into centres of commercial agriculture.

She urged farmers to move beyond subsistence farming and view agriculture, particularly pigeon peas, as a driver of income and growth.

“To support this transition, the government will continue to provide subsidised fertilisers and pesticides, and make farming equipment available for hire at affordable prices,” she said.

She also promised to improve rural roads to ensure year-round access and ease market connectivity.

“The government is moving ahead with plans to construct a railway line linking the Port of Mtwara through Lindi and Ruvuma regions to Mbamba Bay Port.

This will open up the southern corridor to trade and investment, creating new opportunities for local communities,” she announced.