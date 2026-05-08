40 teachers off to Korea for training

The Director General of Global Education Link (GEL), Abdulmalik Mollel, speaking at the Education Stakeholders’ Meeting for the Dodoma region in Dodoma. PHOTO | FILE

By  Rosemary Mirondo

Business Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

Dar es Salaam. The government has welcomed a plan by the Dodoma Regional Administration to send 40 teachers to South Korea for advanced training, saying the initiative will help improve the quality of education in Tanzania.

The minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Riziki Shemdoe, said the programme reflects efforts to invest in teachers as a way of strengthening learning outcomes.

Speaking at the Dodoma Regional Education Stakeholders’ Meeting at the Jakaya Kikwete Hall, he said international exposure would help teachers adopt modern teaching methods and improve classroom delivery.

Related

  “This plan shows commitment to improving education through investment in teachers,” he said.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule said the region’s improved academic performance was the result of government investment and cooperation among education stakeholders.

“This success is the result of joint efforts by teachers, students and the Government,” she said.

The programme will see teachers trained in modern teaching techniques, technology use and education management in South Korea.

Global Education Link director Abdulmalik Mollel said his organisation is coordinating travel and training arrangements, including visas and orientation for first-time international travellers.

He said support teams would accompany the teachers to ensure smooth implementation of the programme.

The government has expanded teacher training initiatives in recent years, including overseas training for vocational subject teachers.

Latest

  1. Tanzania eyes $18bn bee products market

  2. Dar-Zanzibar ferry fares rise amid fuel price surge

  3. Tanzania Golf Union and The Peninsula Club advance national player development through club data collection initiative

  4. African countries warn citizens of xenophobic attacks in South Africa

  5. Zanzibar adopts digital systems to boost tourism revenue and pension payments

In the headlines

View All