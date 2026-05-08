40 teachers off to Korea for training

Dar es Salaam. The government has welcomed a plan by the Dodoma Regional Administration to send 40 teachers to South Korea for advanced training, saying the initiative will help improve the quality of education in Tanzania.
The minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Riziki Shemdoe, said the programme reflects efforts to invest in teachers as a way of strengthening learning outcomes.
Speaking at the Dodoma Regional Education Stakeholders’ Meeting at the Jakaya Kikwete Hall, he said international exposure would help teachers adopt modern teaching methods and improve classroom delivery.