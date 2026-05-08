40 teachers off to Korea for training

Dar es Salaam. The government has welcomed a plan by the Dodoma Regional Administration to send 40 teachers to South Korea for advanced training, saying the initiative will help improve the quality of education in Tanzania.

The minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Riziki Shemdoe, said the programme reflects efforts to invest in teachers as a way of strengthening learning outcomes.

Speaking at the Dodoma Regional Education Stakeholders’ Meeting at the Jakaya Kikwete Hall, he said international exposure would help teachers adopt modern teaching methods and improve classroom delivery.

“This plan shows commitment to improving education through investment in teachers,” he said.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule said the region’s improved academic performance was the result of government investment and cooperation among education stakeholders.

“This success is the result of joint efforts by teachers, students and the Government,” she said.

The programme will see teachers trained in modern teaching techniques, technology use and education management in South Korea.

Global Education Link director Abdulmalik Mollel said his organisation is coordinating travel and training arrangements, including visas and orientation for first-time international travellers.

He said support teams would accompany the teachers to ensure smooth implementation of the programme.