54th Jalsa Salana Hamadiyya to stress compassion, ethics, and national unity

Dar es Salaam. The 54th annual Jalsa Salana Hamadiyya conference, set for Thursday, September 26–28, 2025, is expected to bring together spiritual reflection and practical guidance on social responsibility, with a strong focus on compassion, ethics, and unity.

Organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Tanzania, the gathering will centre on caring for orphans, respecting elderly parents, and fostering national cohesion through prayers, particularly significant as the country heads towards the general election.

The three-day event seeks to help participants detach from materialism and worldly distractions while cultivating virtuous character, moral discipline, and spiritual growth.

Sessions will stress the importance of internal reflection and living in line with religious and ethical principles.

Introducing the event recently, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Tanzania Secretary for Internal Affairs, Mr Yahya Yusuf, highlighted the spiritual goals of the meeting.

“The main purpose of this conference is to enable everyone to be faithful, benefit spiritually from God’s grace, and strengthen bonds of friendship among all brothers and sisters,” he said.

He added that the Jalsa Salana provides a platform for participants to foster love and respect for God while promoting harmony and moral guidance in society.

Furthermore, Mr Yusuf noted that the conference would also engage political stakeholders.

“We welcome different actors in society to join us, as this platform encourages reflection on human values, rights, and responsibilities,” he said.

Islam and human rights

This year’s theme is Islam and Human Rights. Discussions will focus on pressing social and moral issues, including care for orphans, widows, and the elderly; protection of children’s rights; support for the sick; responsibilities toward neighbours; and humane treatment of prisoners.

“Topics such as the dangers of alcohol abuse, gambling, and immorality and their impact on human rights will also be discussed,” explained Mr Yusuf, adding.

“Sessions will further explore marital rights, freedom of expression, and ensuring equality and understanding for all.”

In addition to lectures, participants will engage in community service, including blood donations, collective prayers, night vigils, and supplications for humility and guidance.

Special prayers will also be offered for the nation and its leaders during the upcoming elections, with a focus on spiritual support for good governance.

Building unity and compassion

Amir and Chief of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Tanzania, Sheikh Khawaja Muzaffar Ahmad, underscored the role of the conference in nurturing compassion and unity.

“One of our main objectives is to foster love and compassion among ourselves, irrespective of tribe, race, or worldly status. This is a chance to build unity and mutual respect,” he said.

He emphasised that the gathering was not only about spiritual enrichment but also about encouraging ethical living and social responsibility.

Through lectures, prayers, and communal activities, organisers hope to inspire attendees to embrace virtues such as honesty, compassion, humility, and service to others.

With its focus on human rights, social justice, and ethical responsibility, the 54th Jalsa Salana Hamadiyya conference is positioned as both a spiritual retreat and a social call to action.