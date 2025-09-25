Poland urges NATO strengthening following Russian drone incident

Dar es Salaam. The Head of Mission at the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Dar es Salaam, Sergiusz Wolski, has said that recent actions by Russia have prompted NATO members to reinforce their security measures.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Mr Wolski referred to a drone incident involving Russian forces that entered Polish territory earlier this month.

He said the incursion, which occurred overnight on September 9–10, was not accidental but a carefully planned operation lasting more than seven hours and involving decoy drones with extended range.

“The Polish air force and our allies, including the Netherlands, Germany, and Italy, responded professionally. We neutralised the threat by shooting down selected drones,” Mr Wolski said, stressing that the reaction was calm and measured.

He noted that the provocation required serious attention, prompting NATO to hold consultations under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which allows members to consult whenever territorial integrity, political independence or security is threatened.

“Russia’s actions require us to strengthen our defence capabilities and support NATO’s deterrence and defence policy. This was central to our consultations,” he added.

In response, Polish authorities summoned the Russian chargé d’affaires to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Warsaw and issued a formal protest note. At Poland’s request, the United Nations Security Council also convened a debate on the matter.

Mr Wolski recalled remarks by Poland’s Foreign Minister, Radosław Sikorski, at the UN, in which he argued that Russia’s conduct was inconsistent with that of a responsible member of the international community.

To underline the principle of sovereignty, the envoy invoked the words of Tanzania’s founding President, Julius Nyerere: “No nation has the right to make decisions for another nation, no people for another people. Violence is unnecessary and costly. Peace is the only way.”