AI-driven exploration opens gold prospecting frontiers in Lake Zone

Dar es Salaam. A London Stock Exchange listed exploration firm, Amigo Resources PLC, has identified nine prospective gold license areas in Tanzania’s Lake Victoria goldfields following the completion of an AI-assisted exploration programme, as it simultaneously advances a separate project into active operations.

In a statement issued on April 30, the company said its Mojimoto Project has yielded “encouraging geological and geochemical signatures” consistent with gold mineralisation, marking an early but significant step in its Tanzania strategy.

The firm said the exploration programme combined proprietary micro-seismic survey techniques with artificial intelligence-driven subsurface modelling, alongside geochemical soil sampling and trenching across identified anomalies.

“Following integration of these datasets, the company has identified nine Primary Mining Licence areas demonstrating encouraging signatures consistent with potential gold mineralisation,” the statement said.

The Lake Victoria goldfields are among Tanzania’s most mineral-rich zones, hosting major operations run by global mining companies and a large network of artisanal miners.

The latest update follows a separate announcement on April 29 confirming that Amigo has secured licences for its Kabete Gold Project in Tanzania, where it holds a 51 percent stake.

Of which the Chief Executive Officer - Mining Operations Africa, Mr Anil Reddy, represents a technically compelling gold system within a well-established mineralised belt, and we are now focused on systematically advancing exploration activities on the ground

“Our approach combines established geological methods with the selective application of advanced data integration techniques, enabling us to rapidly refine targets and progress toward potential resource definition."

Historical exploration work at Kabete includes more than 3,800 soil samples, airborne and ground geophysical surveys, and a drilling programme comprising 167 holes covering about 21,400 metres.

The drilling results previously confirmed gold mineralisation at depth, including high-grade intersections such as 16 metres at 6.4 grammes per tonne, alongside broader bulk-tonnage intervals.

The company said mineralisation at Kabete is interpreted to include both free gold and sulphide-associated gold within kilometre-scale structures that remain open at depth.

Amigo is applying a hybrid exploration strategy across both projects, combining conventional geological methods with advanced technologies such as passive seismic data acquisition and AI-assisted modelling. The approach is aimed at improving targeting efficiency and accelerating resource delineation.

In parallel, the company is also progressing plans for a processing facility at Kabete to handle tailings and historically mined material while supporting metallurgical testing. The Mojimoto and Kabete projects form part of Amigo’s broader strategy to integrate exploration, processing and proprietary technology into a single operational platform.

The company is targeting both primary gold deposits and the reprocessing of legacy artisanal mining material, which often retains recoverable gold due to limited extraction methods.

Despite the positive early indicators, the company emphasised that the Mojimoto Project remains at a preliminary stage.

“Geochemical results do not constitute evidence of economic mineralisation,” the statement said, adding that further drilling and technical evaluation will be required.