Ambassador Matinyi urges Tanzanian firms to tap opportunities at Algiers trade fair

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Ambassador to Algeria, Mobhare Matinyi, has called on local businesses to participate in the 57th Algiers International Fair (FIA), saying the event offers a strategic platform to access new markets, forge partnerships and secure investment opportunities.

The fair, scheduled to take place from June 22 to 27, 2026, in Algiers, is expected to attract about 700 companies from more than 40 countries.

Ambassador Matinyi made the appeal after visiting the Africa Business Fair, which was officially opened on June 7 by Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion, Kamel Rezig. The exhibition has brought together companies from Algeria and 27 other African countries.

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He said the upcoming FIA, organised by Algeria’s state-owned Algerian Fairs and Exports Company (SAFEX), will be significantly larger and offer opportunities for Tanzanian businesses to showcase products, explore new markets, establish partnerships and sign commercial agreements.

Tanzanian Ambassador to Algeria, Mobhare Matinyi, listening to Riad Hanieth, Chief Executive Officer of Riad Hanieth Food Supplies, a Jordanian company with a branch in Tanzania that exports Tanzanian agricultural products to the international market. On the right is the company’s Supply Chain Manager, Mira Hanieth.

According to him, key sectors represented at the fair will include agriculture and livestock, manufacturing, mining, energy, transport, construction, tourism, finance and services.

“The fair presents an important opportunity for Tanzanian businesses, whether as exhibitors or visitors, to gain exposure to international markets, innovation and investment networks,” Ambassador Matinyi said.

Among exhibitors at the ongoing Africa Business Fair is Jordanian firm Riad Hanieh Food Supplies, which operates in Tanzania and markets Tanzanian agricultural products including coffee, cashew nuts, cloves, spices and vanilla to global buyers.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Matinyi held discussions with executives of Algeria’s state-owned holding company GETEX, which expressed interest in sourcing animal hides from Tanzania and exploring the possibility of establishing a leather-processing plant in the country.

“We will travel to Tanzania to explore sourcing animal hides and assess the viability of establishing a leather-processing plant in Tanzania to support our factories in Algeria,” said Abdelkader Hamdi Mansour, adviser and assistant to the Director General of GETEX.

Also present during the meeting was Ghersa Yahia, Director General of ACED, a GETEX subsidiary specialising in leather products.