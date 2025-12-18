Buckreef Gold renews Sh600m CSR deal to boost social services in Geita

Geita. Buckreef Gold Company has renewed its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnership with the Geita District Council, committing Sh600 million to support health, education, water and sanitation services for communities living around the mine.

The agreement targets areas facing growing pressure on public services as population numbers rise alongside mining-related economic activity, particularly in wards such as Rwamgasa, where the population has surpassed 60,000.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Geita Regional Commissioner Mr Martin Shigella praised Buckreef Gold for what he described as a disciplined and transparent approach to community development.

“Buckreef Gold has demonstrated seriousness in fulfilling its obligations by planning, budgeting and implementing CSR projects in line with government requirements. What matters most is that communities see tangible and lasting benefits through improvements in schools, health facilities and water services,” he said.

Mining areas in Geita have continued to attract workers and their families, placing sustained pressure on social infrastructure. Health centres are serving more patients than their designed capacity, schools are grappling with classroom shortages, while access to clean water remains a daily challenge for households, schools and health facilities.

It is against this backdrop that the current CSR programme has been designed.

In the education sector, the company is constructing classrooms and sanitation facilities at schools including Isunganghoro Primary School and Lubanda Primary School. The projects are expected to ease overcrowding, replace unsafe structures and improve learning conditions for pupils.

Health-related investments will focus on facilities in Rwamgasa, Lubanda and Ibisabageni, with planned construction of ward buildings, staff houses, water systems and improved sanitation. The inclusion of staff accommodation is expected to strengthen service delivery by improving staff retention and emergency response.

Water and sanitation projects, including the drilling of a borehole at Lubanda Clinic, aim to improve access to clean and reliable water, a critical requirement for infection control, maternal care and general hygiene, particularly during the dry season.

Buckreef Gold General Manager Mr Isaac Bisansaba said the company views CSR as an integral part of its operations.

“Our activities take place within real communities. As production grows, our responsibility to those communities also grows. That is why we have prioritised health, education and water, where the impact is felt most directly by families,” he said.

Beyond CSR, the company said it contributes to Geita’s economy through employment and local procurement. Jobs at the mine support household incomes and education, while sourcing goods and services from Tanzanian businesses helps local suppliers expand and create additional employment.

The renewed commitment builds on previous investments. In the past year alone, Buckreef Gold invested Sh420 million in CSR projects, including the construction of classrooms, completion of health facilities and road works that improved village access during the rainy season.

Since operations began, the mine has invested a cumulative Sh1.86 billion in community development initiatives across Geita, easing pressure on public services and strengthening social infrastructure.