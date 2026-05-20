Call for strong protection of Indian Ocean

Dar es Salaam. Stakeholders have called for strong protection of the Indian Ocean to safeguard marine ecosystems and support Tanzania’s blue economy.

They have warned that unsafe fishing practices, coral reef destruction and pollution are increasingly threatening coastal livelihoods.

Speaking during the Immersive Ocean Exhibition and XR Film Premiere organised by Seede XR in Dar es Salaam, Action for Ocean Storytelling Communications officer, Evelyne Peter, said lack of awareness on safe diving practices has led to avoidable injuries and deaths among divers.

She said many fishermen do not practise ear equalisation, a key safety technique that helps the body adjust to underwater pressure.

“When fishermen dive and their ears start hurting, many believe it is normal, until more serious complications occur,” she said.

She added that some divers use incomplete or poor-quality equipment, increasing safety risks in coastal communities.

To address the challenge, she said the organisation has introduced community training programmes and free scuba certification to promote safer diving practices. Since 2022, more than 60 people have received training through supported programmes.

The initiative also allows community members access to diving equipment and training facilities.

Other stakeholders raised concern over coral reef bleaching and plastic pollution, saying these are destroying fish breeding grounds and affecting incomes for fishing communities.

“When corals die, fish lose breeding and shelter areas,” said storyteller, Gefrida Luvuya. “This directly affects fishermen’s livelihoods.”