Concern as marital disputes surge to nearly 50,000 cases

Dar es Salaam. Growing economic pressure, changing family structures and limited preparation for marriage have caused to a sharp rise in marital disputes in Tanzania, with nearly 50,000 cases recorded through the social welfare system in the first 10 months of the 2025/26 financial year.

According to figures contained in the ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups’ 2026/27 budget speech, a total of 49,573 marriage-related disputes were reported between July 2025 and April 2026.

Of these, 9,995 cases were closed, 8,036 were referred to courts, while 31,542 remain under mediation.

The figures show a rise compared with previous years, when 31,380 cases were recorded in 2024/25 and 28,773 in 2022/23.

Tabling the budget in Parliament on Monday the minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, said mediation remains central in resolving disputes, arguing it helps preserve relationships and ease pressure on courts.

This is because, she said, mediation strengthens social stability and helps families recover from conflict and rejoin productive life.

“Unstable families contribute to violence, child neglect, and breakdown of community wellbeing,” she warned.

Sociologists say rising disputes reflect economic stress, changing norms, and limited communication skills among couples.

University of Dar es Salaam sociologist, Ms Faudhia Mfaume, said financial hardship is a major trigger of household conflict.

“Expectations around marriage are changing faster than couples’ ability to manage conflict,” she said.

Saint Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT) sociologist, Mr Alfani Mduge, said rising reports may reflect increased awareness of available support systems.

“More people are now seeking help instead of suffering in silence,” he said.

Clinical psychologist, Dr Kelvin Kiberiti, said stress, money problems, and poor communication fuel many domestic conflicts.

“Emotional strain often lies beneath disputes that appear purely financial,” he said. Religious leaders have called for stronger counselling and reconciliation to strengthen families.

Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) cleric Richard Hananja said marriage requires patience, forgiveness and continuous dialogue. Council of Imams secretary-general Sheikh Issa Ponda said reconciliation depends on honesty and accountability.

Officials say the rising caseload is also increasing pressure on social welfare officers, who are responsible for mediation, counselling, and referrals to courts across the country especially in urban areas where population growth, and cost of living are higher straining already limited community support services.

Economic analysts say rising living costs, unemployment, and informal income instability are intensifying household stress, particularly among young families in urban centres such as Dar es Salaam, Mwanza and Arusha.

With rent, food and transport expenses increasing, many couples struggle to meet basic needs, often leading to disputes that escalate into formal mediation cases.

Experts warn this trend may continue without targeted economic interventions and improved job creation policy support.

Government and development partners have been urged to expand premarital education, strengthen community counselling services and integrate family stability programmes into wider social protection strategies.

This includes empowering local leaders, improving access to mental health support and enhancing early dispute resolution mechanisms at ward and district levels to reduce escalation of conflicts and protect family cohesion across the country today.