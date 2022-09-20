Diamond Platnumz lands a wax fabric ambassadorial deal

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

International wax fabric (vitenge) producer, Hollantex, has unveiled Bongo Flava artist Diamond Platinumz as its latest Brand Ambassador for Tanzania and other African countries effective from this month.

According to Hollantex’s statement, the deal was reached by the 32-year-old Tanzanian artist after his style of dancing wearing multi-colored cultural attires which attracts his audience not only to dance his music but also influences their choices of dresses, which sought to make such vitenge dresses available in outstanding colors.

In the new deal, Diamond Platnumz, therefore will use his artistic works to market the outstanding Hollantex colors, patterns and high-quality products which are answers to long time scarcity of colorful-quality Wax materials in the market.

“With the entrance of diamond as a brand ambassador, it is about time now that the majority of people in Tanzania and other parts of East Africa can now find their ideal Wax fabrics,” the statement quotes its founder, Thomas Fournier as saying

Hollantex provides the most gorgeous colors, gorgeous life to everyone by promoting outstanding colorful clothing made from premium wax materials. The company's brand proposition is "Color your life,". Hollantex sticks to the creation and development of premium wax fabrics that combine African history and Western fashion and are always innovating in terms of color technology in order to "Contribute in creation,”; Hollantex presence in Tanzania will create Business opportunities, business supplies, textile change and elevate community, reads the statement in part.

The company announced that such a milestone was reached after the color science specialist Thomas Fournier, visited different parts of Africa and came across the beauty of wax prints that carefully blends colors and patterns to portray beautiful cultures.

He discovered that the quality of the wax fabric was inadequate when he attempted to buy some in the market.

It goes on to insist that Thomas Fournier’s main purpose is the idea to solve a lack found in the Wax fabric market, by creating different types of Wax fabrics with gorgeous colors and premium quality, combining local African culture with passion for different attractive colors, so that everyone can wear their ideal Wax fabric, and wishfully, enjoy every single day of their gorgeous life.

Apart from having presence and making sales to Tanzania, the company has Retail presence in other countries like, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, Benin, Niger, Mali, Guinée and the Democratic Republic of Congo and many other countries in Africa.

Diamond joins the other African Stars who are also Hollantex brand Ambassadors; Yemi Alade, Fally Ipupa, Sidiki Diabaté; Toke Makinwa and Nancy Isime who have been part of the Hollantex team for several months to color lives by representing beautiful Vitenge which are of high grade in terms of colors and patterns. The beautiful and high-quality Hollantex wax fabrics are available in outstanding colors to level up the beauty and confidence of his fans, many Tanzanians and all African.











