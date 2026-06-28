Dodoma rewards top teachers with South Korea study tour

Dar es Salaam. About 40 high-performing teachers and education leaders from Dodoma Region have travelled to South Korea on a four-day study tour aimed at strengthening skills in modern teaching methods, school leadership and education technology.

The programme is part of a regional initiative to recognise teachers whose schools have recorded improved academic performance.

The delegation left Julius Nyerere International Airport on June 27, en route to Seoul via Doha, Qatar, according to the programme coordinator and Managing Director of Global Education Link, Abdulmalik Mollel.

He said participants will attend training sessions, exchange experiences with South Korean educators and study how technology and school management systems are used to support learning outcomes.

“They will gain practical experience in digital learning tools, lesson planning, student engagement and academic monitoring systems,” he said.

Before departure, the teachers underwent orientation on South Korea’s education system, culture, discipline and time management, as well as their responsibilities as representatives of Dodoma Region and Tanzania.

Mr Mollel said the tour is intended to translate learning into classroom practice.

“The objective is to return with ideas and skills that can improve teaching and learning in our schools,” he said.

The programme was developed following resolutions from the Dodoma Regional Education Stakeholders’ Meeting chaired by the Minister responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government.

The meeting brought together government officials, education experts, teachers, public institutions and private sector partners to assess education performance in the region.

High-performing teachers, students and schools were recognised during the meeting, and the study tour was introduced as part of incentives to support professional development.