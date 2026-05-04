Experts: Why managing wealth is next big hurdle

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania’s economy grows, experts say managing wealth is becoming a key challenge for individuals and businesses.

Insights shared during a Stanbic Bank breakfast meeting on Saturday indicate that rising incomes are being accompanied by increasing financial complexity.

With GDP projected to approach $95 billion and growth estimated at over 5.9 percent, the country is also seeing a gradual rise in high-net-worth individuals.

Stanbic Bank estimates that Tanzania has about 2,100 dollar millionaires, with their number increasing over the past decade.

Head of Personal and Private Banking at Stanbic Bank Tanzania Omari Mtiga said clients are increasingly seeking tailored financial strategies rather than standard products.

“Clients are no longer asking what is available; they are asking what suits their needs,” he said.

Acting Head of Private Banking Beatrice Kisoka noted that many clients face difficulty navigating a growing range of financial options. She said understanding how financial decisions align with long-term goals is now more important than access to products.

Experts say this reflects a gap between wealth accumulation and financial literacy. While more Tanzanians are earning and investing, fewer are prepared to manage risks, plan succession or handle cross-border investments.

An economist at Mzumbe University, Dr Thomas Nyanyoro, cautioned that growth in personal wealth does not automatically translate into broad economic benefits.

“Wealth creation must be linked to productivity and value addition in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and services,” he said.

He added that financial planning remains limited, with many focusing on accumulation rather than sustainability.

Former African Development Bank analyst Prof Ben Ndunguru has also argued that financial institutions need to strengthen advisory services as wealth becomes more complex.

Stanbic’s Head of Products, Mr David Robogo, said informed decision-making is central to sustaining wealth over time.