Firms told to tap global platforms to boost linkages

Dar es Salaam. Local companies have been urged to make better use of international platforms, including the French-Tanzanian Chamber of Commerce, to access business and learning opportunities and strengthen global partnerships.

The group chief executive officer of Precision Air, Mr Patrick Mwanri, made the call during a networking event marking France Alumni Day, saying such engagements support knowledge exchange. “We should continue applying the knowledge we have gained to create meaningful impact and strengthen ties between our countries,” he said.

Mr Mwanri said training and academic exposure in France have contributed to building technical capacity in Tanzania’s aviation sector.

Several senior staff at Precision Air, including pilots, engineers and cabin crew instructors, have undergone specialised training in France.

“Those who train there return with technical knowledge and operational skills essential for the industry,” he said. He noted that in 2000, about 10 staff members were sent to France for an Executive MBA in aerospace management linked to the airline’s operations involving French-built aircraft.

Mr Mwanri said ATR aircraft remain a key part of Precision Air’s fleet, and personnel continue to undergo training in France for simulator and recurrent courses.

He added that many aviation professionals in Tanzania have passed through Precision Air, later joining other airlines in the sector.

France’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Anne-Sophie Avé, said the France Alumni network connects former students globally and provides access to professional and academic opportunities.

She said France remains among the leading destinations for international students, ranking fourth globally.