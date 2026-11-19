Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian rally driver Manveer Birdi has been crowned the 2026 National Rally Championship (NRC) winner after delivering a commanding performance at the Guru Nanak ASAS Rally in Arusha, completing a challenging campaign with victory in the season-ending event.

Navigated by Zubayr Piredina in an Asas Rally Team Skoda Fabia R5, Birdi topped the final classification after clocking one hour, 18 minutes and 32 seconds, before receiving a two-minute penalty that took his overall time to 1:20:32.

Zambia's Muna Singh Jr, navigated by Tanzania's Manmeet Singh in a Subaru Impreza, finished second in 1:23:03, while Kenya's Jasmeet Chana and Ravi Chana were third in 1:23:12.

The victory was particularly significant for Birdi, who entered the final round holding a 21-point advantage over defending champion Ahmed Huwel and needed only a top-eight finish to secure the national crown.

However, rather than settling for a conservative drive to protect his advantage, the Asas Rally Team driver produced a winning performance, underlining the consistency and determination that had characterised his championship campaign.

Birdi's achievement was not an easy one, with the season presenting stiff competition from experienced drivers, particularly Huwel, who remained his closest challenger after winning last year's championship.

The pressure of maintaining his points advantage while competing against strong regional drivers made the final round an important examination of his driving ability, preparation and teamwork.

His success also follows an impressive run in Morogoro, where he won the Mkwawa Leaf Rally in September before taking the National Rally Championship classification at the Serengeti Rally in October. At the latter event, he also finished second in the African Rally Championship, 33.7 seconds behind Kenya's Karan Patel

The Arusha triumph therefore completes a successful season for Birdi, who previously won the Tanzania NRC title in 2024. His latest achievement further establishes him among the country's leading rally drivers.

Birdi's championship success also reflects the importance of corporate support in motorsport, where vehicle preparation, spare parts, technical expertise, logistics and participation costs require substantial investment.

He deserves to acknowledge ASAS Group and the entire Asas Rally Team for their backing throughout the campaign, alongside co-driver Piredina, mechanics, engineers and supporters whose contribution helped make the championship possible.

The result also gives the team a strong platform to build on its ambitions in regional and continental competitions.