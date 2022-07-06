Fuel prices up as subsidies continue

By Naomi Achien'g More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Motorists in Tanzania should brace for tougher times ahead as fuel prices across the country increased, with effect from Wednesday, July 06, 2022.

According to the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura), prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene have risen to the levels never recorded before in the local market.

A litre of petrol is now fetched at Sh3, 220 in Dar es Salaam from Sh2, 994 last month, while that of diesel will now be Sh3, 143 from Sh3, 131, the regulator said in a statement.

Retail price of kerosene will be Sh3, 442 a litre from Sh3, 299 of the preceding month.

However, the prices are lower than the level they should be if the government had not had not subsidized the fuel to control prices.

The government has been issuing subsidies worth Sh100 billion per month since June to reduce the impact of increasing petroleum prices in the world market.

“Oil marketing companies are free to sell their products at a price that gives them a competitive advantage provided that such price does not exceed the price cap,” Ewura said in a statement signed by its director general Modestus Lumato.

In some places like Kagera, a litre of petrol costs up toSh3, 435.