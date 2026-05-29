Growing alarm over surging oral diseases spurs preventive dental healthcare push in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is stepping up efforts to strengthen oral healthcare amid growing concern over rising cases of preventable dental diseases linked to changing lifestyles, sugar consumption and poor oral hygiene practices.

The renewed focus emerged during the second Tanzania Dental Expo (TDE), which brought together policymakers, dental professionals and international experts to discuss prevention, technology and innovation in oral healthcare.

The event also marked a milestone for Tanzania’s dental sector following the visit of Prof Nikolai Sharkov, President of the FDI World Dental Federation, becoming the first FDI president to visit the country.

Speaking during the event, Prof Sharkov said oral health should no longer be treated as a separate or cosmetic issue, warning that oral diseases are increasingly linked to diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity and other non-communicable illnesses.

“Prevention remains the most important strategy. Countries should prioritise preventing oral diseases through public awareness, healthier lifestyles and stronger oral healthcare systems,” he said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people globally, with untreated tooth decay ranking among the world’s most common health conditions.

Tanzania continues to face similar challenges despite gradual expansion of oral healthcare services.

The Ministry of Health’s Fifth National Oral Health Survey released in 2020 showed that 76.5 percent of adults aged 30 years and above had experienced dental caries, with tooth extraction remaining the most common form of treatment.

Health experts attribute the trend to excessive sugar consumption, limited awareness and poor oral hygiene habits.

Assistant Director of Oral Health Services in the Ministry of Health, Dr Baraka Nzobo, warned that widespread misuse of fluoride toothpaste was also contributing to oral health problems, particularly among children.

He explained that children below six years require toothpaste with lower fluoride concentrations of around 1,000 parts per million (PPM), while adults and older children require between 1,450 and 1,500 PPM.

“The toothpaste is not a cosmetic product. It is medicine and dosage matters according to age,” Dr Nzobo said.

Organisers of the expo said one of the key goals was to improve public awareness while exposing Tanzanian professionals to modern technologies and treatment methods.

President of the Tanzania Dental Association (TDA), Dr Gema Berege, said rapid changes in science and technology require dental professionals to continuously update their skills and knowledge.