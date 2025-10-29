Here are dos and don’ts as Tanzanians head to the polls

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanians head to the polls today to elect their leaders for the next five years, as the country holds its general election under the supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Across the country, millions of registered voters are expected to cast their ballots for the presidency, members of parliament, and local councillors.

Ahead of polling, INEC has issued a list of key dos and don’ts to ensure order and transparency at all polling stations.

What voters should do

Polling stations are scheduled to open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 4:00 p.m., although those already in line by closing time will still be allowed to vote.

Voters are required to carry a valid INEC-issued identification card and are encouraged to confirm their names on the official register before casting their votes in secret.

INEC has reminded the public that assistance is available for persons with disabilities, the elderly, and expectant mothers. The commission also called on citizens to respect the secrecy of the ballot, allow others to vote freely, and report any irregularities or misconduct to polling officials or accredited election observers.

What voters must avoid

The electoral body has cautioned against carrying political party symbols, campaign materials, or posters within or around polling stations, warning that such acts violate the electoral code of conduct.

Voters have also been warned against taking photos of their ballot papers, attempting to vote more than once, or influencing others’ choices.

“Any form of vote buying, intimidation, or disruption of polling activities will be treated as a criminal offence,” INEC said.

In addition, the commission advised citizens to avoid spreading unverified information or false results on social media, noting that misinformation could incite unnecessary tension during the vote-counting process.