Tanzania, DRC renew push for cross-border business

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have embarked on a significant new phase of economic cooperation, signalling a shared commitment to unlocking the full potential of their trade partnership.

This initiative is designed to accelerate cross-border trade, attract greater investment flows, and create more opportunities for private sector engagement on both sides.

The two countries aim to improve trade collaboration and reduce barriers to commerce, enhance market access, and stimulate sustainable economic growth.

The move also reflects a broader vision of regional integration, positioning Tanzania and the DRC as key drivers of economic transformation within East and Central Africa.

Speaking during the engagement, TanTrade Director General, Dr Latifa Khamis, underscored Tanzania’s readiness to serve as a strategic trade hub for Congolese businesses.

“TanTrade remains a bridge for trade. We welcome businesspeople from the DRC to explore and take full advantage of the opportunities available in Tanzania. We are committed to improving transport services and strengthening trade in industrial goods and food products to increase the private sector’s contribution to the regional economy,” said Dr Khamis.

“This visit is a success of the efforts made during the Lake Tanganyika Trade Conference. Stakeholders have identified Kigoma as a key gateway for trade with neighbouring countries, particularly the DRC, where significant business activity already takes place,” she added.

Furthermore, she said Tanzania is focused on expanding this trade by leveraging shared borders and strengthening logistics and infrastructure networks.

On his part, South Kivu Governor, Prof Jean-Jacques Purusi Sadiki, encouraged Tanzanian investors to explore opportunities in the DRC, assuring them of a supportive business environment.

“There are many business and investment opportunities across various sectors in the DRC. Our government will continue to ensure a safe environment for investors as we strengthen economic relations and promote regional trade,” said Prof Sadiki.

He also revealed plans to mobilise Congolese traders to participate in the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF 2026), further deepening commercial ties between the two nations.

Prof Sadiki issued a direct call to Tanzanians to seize emerging opportunities in eastern DRC.

“My fellow Tanzanians, this is your opportunity. Let us cooperate with our Congolese counterparts. The Congolese market has very few restrictions. It is a chance for us due to our proximity and shared cultural ties. We speak languages that we better understand and are major buyers of our products,” stressed Prof Sadiki.

He also addressed security concerns, “It is safer than often portrayed. Despite what we hear about conflict, there are real opportunities. Let us seize them to expand incomes and strengthen our economies.”

The visit by Congolese leaders is a direct outcome of the Lake Tanganyika Trade Conference, which aimed to unlock regional trade potential through closer collaboration.

The Tanzania Freight Forwarders Association (Taffa) President, Mr Edward Urio, commended TanTrade’s efforts in facilitating regional trade.

“We are key facilitators of cargo transported from the Port of Dar es Salaam to the DRC,” he said.