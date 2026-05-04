Kenya President Ruto begins two-day visit to Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. The President of Kenya, Dr William Samoei Ruto, is expected to arrive in Tanzania today, May 4, 2026, for a two-day visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties between the two East African neighbours.

According to a statement issued by the State House, President Ruto will hold talks with his host, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, before the two leaders co-chair high-level bilateral discussions involving delegations from both countries.

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in key sectors, including trade, investment, infrastructure and transport, alongside other areas of mutual interest.

“The talks will centre on enhancing the longstanding brotherly and strategic cooperation between Tanzania and Kenya,” the statement said.

The two leaders will also witness the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding and cooperation agreements, signalling renewed commitment to expanding economic and diplomatic relations.

In addition, President Ruto is scheduled to participate in a Business Forum that will bring together investors and business leaders from Tanzania and Kenya, providing a platform to explore new commercial opportunities.