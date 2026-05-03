Tanzania, Rwanda pledge deeper trade, infrastructure ties after Dar talks

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and Rwanda have reaffirmed their longstanding ties and committed to strengthening cooperation in trade, investment and infrastructure following bilateral talks between President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Rwandan counterpart, President Paul Kagame.

President Kagame was in the country on Sunday May 3, 2026 for a one-day working visit, during which the two leaders held both private and expanded discussions involving ministers and senior officials from both sides.

Addressing journalists after the talks, at State House in Dar es Salaam, President Hassan said Tanzania and Rwanda share deep historical, cultural and diplomatic ties that predate independence, describing the relationship as one rooted in “brotherhood and friendship”.

“Our countries are not only neighbours but also relatives and friends. This relationship has existed for many years, even before colonial times. That is why our cultures and traditions are closely linked, and our people are essentially one,” she said.

She noted that the two nations have continued to cooperate closely at regional and international levels, including through the East African Community (EAC), the African Union (AU), the Non-Aligned Movement and the United Nations.

President Hassan said discussions centred largely on boosting trade and investment, revealing that bilateral trade reached Sh644 billion last year.

She added that between March 1997 and March this year, the Tanzania Investment Centre registered Rwandan investment projects worth $325.5 million, creating at least 2,225 jobs for Tanzanians.

On the other hand, she said several Tanzanian companies have invested in Rwanda, including Bakhresa Group, Magodoro Dodoma, Discount Centre, Jumbo Plastics, Sugar Enterprises and others.

“While these figures are encouraging, we have agreed to continue working together to further increase trade and investment, especially by removing non-tariff barriers and other trade constraints,” she said.

The leaders also discussed transport and logistics, with President Hassan noting that about 70 percent of Rwanda’s cargo passes through Tanzanian ports, particularly the Dar es Salaam Port.

She said Tanzania handles an average of 1.6 million tonnes of cargo annually destined for Rwanda, underlining the country’s responsibility as a regional gateway.

“We have agreed to continue improving transport infrastructure and services, including roads and railways, to facilitate faster movement of goods,” she said.

Among key projects highlighted was the proposed Isaka–Kigali standard gauge railway, expected to significantly enhance trade efficiency between the two countries.

On energy cooperation, President Hassan said the two countries, alongside Burundi, are implementing the Rusumo Falls hydropower project, which produces 80 megawatts of electricity.

“We have agreed to officially inaugurate the project, which is already operational, and to enhance electricity trade between our national utilities,” she said.

She added that discussions also covered telecommunications, particularly the expansion of fibre optic services, as well as cooperation in security and stability to ensure continued peace in the region.

For his part, President Kagame described the talks as ‘very constructive’, saying they build on a strong foundation of cooperation between the two countries.

“It is always a pleasure to be here. Today’s discussions have reinforced the longstanding relationship between our countries and focused on how to deepen our partnership,” he said.

He acknowledged Tanzania’s role in facilitating Rwanda’s access to global markets, particularly through the Port of Dar es Salaam.

“Tanzania is indeed a key partner for Rwanda. Over the years, we have strengthened cooperation in trade and logistics, which are essential for connecting Rwanda to international markets,” he said.

President Kagame said the two leaders had explored ways to further strengthen systems and infrastructure to handle the growing volume of business between the two nations.

“We are encouraged by the progress achieved and look forward to the full implementation of our joint projects,” he added.

He emphasised the importance of regional cooperation through frameworks such as the EAC and AU, particularly at a time of global geopolitical uncertainty.

“Our region must remain united and focused on a shared vision of prosperity and cooperation,” he said.