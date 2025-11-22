Kukukuku unveils immersive brunch series showcasing the essence of Swahili culture

Dar es Salaam. The city’s weekend calendar has gained a distinctly cultural edge with the introduction of Brunch Affair, a new immersive brunch series by Kukukuku designed to celebrate the depth and diversity of Swahili heritage.

Launched on November 23, 2025, the experience will run every weekend from midday to 7pm Saturdays are reserved for the classic Brunch Affair, while Sundays bring the more elaborate Epic Brunch Affair, offering extended culinary and entertainment elements.

Positioned as “The Ultimate Swahili Experience,” the event blends food, music and interactive cultural showcases. Guests curate their own Swahili-inspired platters from a menu drawing on culinary traditions from both mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, selecting proteins and an array of beloved coastal sides including wali nazi, pilau, mchicha, kachumbari and freshly made chapati.

Each visitor is welcomed with a Canchanchara cocktail—often described as the “Cuban Dawa”—setting a warm and playful tone for the afternoon.

Music anchors the atmosphere, with DJs weaving together taarab, zilipendwa, Bongo Flava, rhumba and coastal sounds to recreate the vibrancy of Swahili streets.

The experience is further enriched by Swahili-themed characters, henna artistry, a photo booth and interactive segments such as Food O’clock and Drinks O’clock, where guests sample offerings like miguu ya kuku and the signature Tray ya Mayai shots.

Kalito Way Group (KWG), the creative force behind the concept, said Brunch Affair was crafted to go beyond conventional dining. “We wanted to create a space where people don’t just eat—they experience Swahili culture in its colours, sounds and flavours,” the group noted.