Makini’s Ameir outlines plans to raise funds for Sh500,000 monthly payment to every Zanzibari

Unguja. Makini presidential candidate for Zanzibar, Ameir Hassan Ameir, has outlined how he plans to raise funds to pay every Zanzibari Sh500,000 per month, pledging to cut unnecessary government spending, particularly on the President’s convoys, and redirect savings to citizens.

Mr Ameir said that, if elected, he would reduce the number of presidential vehicles to no more than six, arguing that curbing excessive expenditure would help channel more resources towards the welfare of the people.

Alongside fiscal discipline, his party has identified nine key sectors to strengthen and expand revenue collection, targeting monthly government income of at least Sh1.7 trillion.

He made the remarks on Sunday, October 12, 2025, while briefing journalists on his campaign progress and addressing growing questions on how he intends to fund the proposed monthly payment to every citizen.

“For each month, we will ensure we collect Sh1.7 trillion. With Zanzibar’s population estimated at two million, allocating Sh500,000 per person would cost about Sh1 trillion, leaving Sh700 billion for government development projects,” said Mr Ameir.

However, according to the 2022 Population and Housing Census, Zanzibar’s population stands at 1,889,773.

Mr Ameir said his administration would channel a larger portion of government revenue directly to citizens rather than spending it on government operations, saying the people are the rightful owners of the country and its resources.

He listed nine key sectors to be prioritised: tourism, fisheries, organic agriculture, education and skills development, economic infrastructure, and the development of small and medium industries.

Others are attracting both local and foreign investment, strengthening good governance and anti-corruption measures, and expanding digital systems.

“We will bring change through action, not words. We’ll introduce strict new laws, embezzlement of public funds will be treated as treason, punishable by a minimum of 15 years in prison and full asset forfeiture. Any leaders convicted will be permanently barred from holding public office,” he said.

Expounding on his plans, Mr Ameir said the tourism sector would be diversified to include cultural, ecological, and historical tourism instead of relying heavily on beach tourism, which currently dominates the industry.

“We will improve hotel services, transport, and tourist safety while investing in new markets across Asia, the Middle East, and within Africa,” he said.

On fisheries, he pledged to invest in modern fishing equipment and deep-sea fishing, as well as adding value to fish products through processing and packaging.

In education and skills development, Mr Ameir said his government would focus on equipping youth with marketable skills in technology, business, and entrepreneurship, alongside expanding vocational training institutions.

He also pledged to improve economic infrastructure, including roads, electricity, clean and safe water, ports, and communication networks.

Mr Ameir further promised to enhance the investment climate by reducing bureaucracy, increasing transparency, and providing incentives such as affordable loans for local investors.

On governance and anti-corruption, he vowed to ensure proper management of resources and accountability across both public and private sectors.

He also announced plans to introduce digital cards to monitor government revenue and deliver public services transparently, including for vehicle parking and public toilets.

Assessing his campaign so far, Mr Ameir said he had received strong support from Zanzibaris and expressed confidence that he would defeat the ten other presidential candidates.

“What gives us confidence is the way we conduct our campaign. We go to the people where they are instead of ferrying supporters from other areas. Our policies, especially the Sh500,000 monthly payment—have been warmly received,” he said.