Three more candidates return ZEC nomination forms

Unguja. Three presidential aspirants have submitted their nomination papers to the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) after fulfilling legal requirements, including securing 1,000 sponsors from each of the five regions of Zanzibar.

This brings to four the number of parties that have returned nomination forms out of 17 that collected them, after the CCM candidate, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, submitted his papers on September 6, 2025.

According to ZEC’s timetable, the deadline for submission is tomorrow, Wednesday, September 10, at 4 p.m.

Those who returned their papers on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, are Chama cha Demokrasia Makini (Makini’s) candidate Ameir Hassan Ameir, Ada Tadea’s Juma Ali Khatib, and UPDP’s Hamad Mohamed Ibrahim.

Speaking after submitting their papers, the candidates said their participation reflected the growth of democracy.

They added that ZEC had provided a favourable environment for contestants, safeguarding the future of Zanzibar’s politics and the nation’s democracy.

Makini’s Ameir pledged to emulate the legacy of Zanzibar’s first president, the late Abeid Amani Karume, by championing development for the Isles.

“I will reach citizens wherever they are, whether by car, on foot, by bicycle, motorcycle taxi, or any other means, to deliver the Makini party’s policies,” he said, adding.

“These are policies of hope that will liberate citizens and ensure every Zanzibari enjoys a better life if they grant me the mandate.”

He urged Zanzibaris to prepare to hear his policies at rallies to be held in various areas, including among motorcycle taxi operators, markets, and other public spaces, aiming to engage directly with voters, calling on citizens to turn out and vote in the October 29 election.

He also appealed to Zanzibaris to uphold peace, unity, and solidarity as the country heads towards the general election.

Meanwhile, Ada Tadea’s Khatib said his party remained focused on securing the First Vice President’s position.

“We believe that with the prevailing transparency and democracy, our party will win enough votes to claim the First Vice President’s seat and work with the government led by Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi,” he said.

Zanzibar presidential aspirant for Ada Tadea, Mr Juma Ali Khatib (left), submits his nomination forms to Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chairman, Judge George Joseph Kazi, at the commission’s offices in Maisara, Unguja, on September 9, 2025. PHOTO|JESSE MIKOFU

“This is because once you are in government and parliament, everyone implements CCM’s manifesto, even if you have your own, which is then set aside,” he added.

He pledged that his party would unveil its manifesto and policies at the right time and advise the government to ensure its plans benefit Zanzibaris.

For his part, UPDP’s Ibrahim urged political parties to conduct decent campaigns and promote their policies peacefully to ensure the elections are held in a secure and harmonious climate.

Zanzibar presidential aspirant for UPDP, Hamad Mohamed Ibrahim (left), submits his nomination forms to Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chairman Judge George Joseph Kazi at the commission’s offices in Maisara, Unguja on September 9, 2025. PHOTO|JESSE MIKOFU



He stressed that divisive and inflammatory politics have no place in Zanzibar, as citizens now prioritise development above all else.