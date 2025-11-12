New foundation launched in Tanzania to transform education across Africa

Dodoma. A new philanthropic organisation, the Sanjeev Mansotra Foundation (SMF), has been launched in Tanzania with a mission to transform education and promote equitable access to learning across Africa.

The foundation, established by Planet One Group chairman Sanjeev Mansotra, will begin operations with an ambitious project to renovate and expand four public schools in Dodoma under the City Council’s supervision.

The initiative marks the start of SMF’s broader vision to strengthen education and healthcare systems across the continent.

“SMF is guided by a bold vision to ensure that education and health are no longer privileges but universal rights,” said Mr Mansotra during the launch.

“By expanding access to quality education, we empower individuals and lay the foundation for sustainable economic growth and prosperity.”

The launch comes at a time when the education sector in Africa faces mounting challenges.

A joint report by UNESCO, UNICEF, and the African Union shows that although school enrolment has grown by 75 million since 2015, more than 100 million children remain out of school—13.2 million more than a decade ago.

The report further notes that four in five African children aged ten cannot read or understand a simple text, citing population growth, humanitarian crises, and a $77 billion annual funding gap as key barriers.

SMF’s inaugural Dodoma project will focus on building new classrooms, science laboratories, and libraries, alongside providing school uniforms, stationery, clean drinking water, and health camps for students and surrounding communities.

These interventions aim to improve learning environments and bridge the education gap between urban and rural areas.

“By investing in infrastructure and essential resources, we aim to inspire students and teachers alike, boost enrolment, and improve learning outcomes,” Mr Mansotra added.

The Dodoma City Council, which extended a formal invitation for SMF’s launch, has pledged full cooperation and support for the initiative.

Looking ahead, the Foundation plans to expand its programmes to Ghana, Guinea, Togo, Sierra Leone, and India.

“Our long-term vision is to serve as a catalyst for transformative change. We are deeply committed to nurturing the next generation by equipping them with education, skills, and aptitude to thrive,” said Mr Mansotra.