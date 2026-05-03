Over 133,000 candidates set for 2026 ACSEE and teacher training exams nationwide

Dar es Salaam. A total of 133,655 candidates are expected to sit for the 2026 Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ACSEE), which begins on May 4, 2026, across Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

In addition, 14,679 teacher training candidates will sit for examinations during the same period.

The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA) said preparations have been finalised, with all logistical arrangements in place.

NECTA Executive Secretary Prof Said Mohamed said the ACSEE will be conducted in 1,068 secondary schools and 226 centres for private candidates. Teacher training examinations will take place in 104 colleges nationwide.

Of the ACSEE candidates, 126,578 are school candidates and 7,077 are private candidates.

Among school candidates, 64,187 are male (50.71 percent) and 62,391 are female (49.29 percent).

A total of 214 candidates have special needs, including 178 with low vision, 18 blind candidates, five with hearing impairment and 13 with physical disabilities.

For private candidates, 4,259 are male (60.18 percent) and 2,818 are female (39.82 percent). This group includes 15 candidates with special needs, of whom 14 have low vision and one is blind.

Prof Mohamed said teacher training examinations cover candidates under both revised and old curricula. Under the revised curriculum, 12,789 candidates will sit for diploma programmes.

Primary Teacher Education Diploma accounts for 10,674 candidates, of whom 3,830 are male (35.88 percent) and 6,844 are female (64.12 percent).

Early Childhood Education Diploma has 1,379 candidates, including 317 male (22.99 percent) and 1,062 female (77.01 percent), while Special Needs Education Diploma has 736 candidates, comprising 326 male (44.29 percent) and 410 female (55.71 percent).

A total of 42 candidates with special needs are registered under the revised curriculum, including 17 with low vision, 18 blind candidates, two with hearing impairment and five with physical disabilities.

Under the old curriculum, 1,540 candidates will sit for the Science and Mathematics Diploma, including 1,017 male (66.04 percent) and 523 female (33.96 percent). Two candidates in this category have special needs.

Repeat candidates include 329 for the Secondary Teacher Diploma and 21 at certificate level.

Prof Mohamed said the Teacher Training Examination will end on May 18, while the ACSEE will conclude on May 25, 2026.

He said NECTA has completed distribution of examination materials and regional and district committees have trained supervisors and inspected centres to ensure readiness.

He added that the ACSEE remains key in assessing students’ academic competence and determining entry into higher education, while teacher training examinations are aimed at producing qualified educators for primary schools.

NECTA has called on all stakeholders to ensure integrity during examinations. Supervisors have been urged to uphold professionalism and fairness.

Candidates, including those with special needs, will be provided with support such as braille papers, enlarged print and extra time where applicable.

Prof Mohamed warned against examination malpractice, saying any candidate found cheating will have their results cancelled.