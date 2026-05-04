Rails and power: Tanzania, Kenya chart path to integrated growth

Dar es Salaam. A renewed drive to reconnect railway networks and expand electricity interconnection between Tanzania and Kenya is taking shape, as leaders and investors push for deeper integration to unlock trade and industrial growth in the region.

Speaking at the Tanzania–Kenya Investment Forum on May 4, held alongside the state visit of Kenyan President William Ruto, officials said seamless rail links and reliable energy supply will be central to supporting large-scale infrastructure and cross-border commerce.

Managing Director of Kenya Railways Corporation, Mr Phillip Mainga, said restoring rail connectivity between the two countries is critical for boosting trade, particularly through the ports of Mombasa and Dar es Salaam.

He noted that the historic metre gauge railway once linked the two nations via Mombasa, Voi and Taveta into Tanzania, but the connection was discontinued about two decades ago.

“This month we have started repairing the line to reconnect with Tanzania, and we hope our counterparts will do the same,” he said.

Mr Mainga added that under the East African Community framework, both countries are also working on a Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) master plan, though he cautioned that differing technical standards must be harmonised to ensure interoperability.

“We are aligning standards because the long-term plan is to extend the network to Kampala and Tanzania,” he said.

On the energy front, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Mr Felchesmi Mramba, said reliable and affordable electricity will be a determining factor for the success of major infrastructure projects.

“Most infrastructure projects run on power. For example, the SGR operates on electricity, and we have already estimated the power required for the remaining phases,” he said.

He noted that Tanzania currently has more than 4,500 megawatts of installed capacity, with further expansion potential from natural gas and renewable energy sources.

However, he said achieving the projected $1 trillion combined economy between Tanzania and Kenya will require significantly higher power generation, pointing to regional interconnection as a long-term solution.

“When Tanzania and Kenya are interconnected, it assures investors that if power is not available in one country, it can be sourced from another,” he said.

He added that institutions such as the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) can leverage cross-border power trade to stabilise supply and meet growing demand.

“As investors come into our region, one of the key considerations is reliable and affordable power. Without that assurance, investment will not flow,” he said.

Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) Director General, Mr Machibya Shiwa, said harmonisation of infrastructure systems is essential to achieve seamless rail operations across borders.

He noted that beyond physical infrastructure, operational systems such as signalling and telecommunications must also be aligned.

“In Tanzania, the SGR uses the European Rail Traffic Management System, while Kenya has adopted a different system. Without harmonisation, interoperability becomes difficult,” he said.